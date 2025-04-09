Crime Pam Bondi announces seizure of $510M worth of illegal drugs from vessels linked to cartels

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Professional Wrestler
@red
Joined
Jan 17, 2010
Messages
9,197
Reaction score
11,710
BY ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Updated 6:14 PM BRT, April 9, 2025

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday announced the seizure of roughly $510 million worth of illegal narcotics on vessels headed for the United States, seeking to highlight the government’s efforts to take down sophisticated cartel drug networks.

Bondi traveled to Florida to tout the seizure of cocaine and marijuana by U.S. Coast Guard crews and put a spotlight a key Trump administration priority to go after drug traffickers helping to fuel America’s addiction crisis.

Bondi’s appearance at the south Florida port, standing in front of a Coast Guard ship and stacks of the intercepted drugs, underscores the Trump administration’s efforts to reshape the Justice Department to align with the President Donald Trump’s priorities to crack down on violent crime, illegal immigration and cartels.
41325778300_72a49c2cc6.jpg


Ships, aircraft and drones were used to intercept the traffickers off the coast of Peru, Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands, according to Bondi, who said the seizures have led to sealed indictments against 11 people.

Bondi said investigators have linked two cartels - Jalisco New Generation and Sinaloa - to the shipments, and described the seizures as a “major blow” to their financial operations.

“What they did saved countless American lives,” Bondi said of Coast Guard crews that intercepted the drugs. “This cocaine would have been distributed throughout our country and perhaps throughout our world.”
51367164635_0c4b6653ca_n.jpg

The Sinaloa cartel, Mexico’s oldest criminal group, which traffics drugs, weapons and people, and Jalisco New Generation were among eight Latin American crime organizations as “foreign terrorist organizations” by the Trump administration in February, upping its pressure on cartels operating in the U.S. and on anyone aiding them.

“This administration has labeled them foreign terrorist organizations because that’s what they are,” said FBI Director Kash Patel, who joined Bondi in Florida Wednesday.

https://apnews.com/article/drug-sei...-coast-guard-044497148e47400c32575ed583b74032
 
So, the Coast Guard has just been letting them through up to this point?
 

US sanctions Sinaloa Cartel associates for alleged money laundering​

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The United States Treasury sanctioned six people and seven companies Monday for alleged money laundering for factions of Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel, underscoring the group’s new designation as a foreign terrorist organization under the Trump administration.

The designation aimed at “targeting the financial operations” of the cartel, which has raked in money by trafficking fentanyl to the United States, came as part of an investigation by U.S. and Mexican government agencies.

The Treasury said those listed used a “network of front companies and shell corporations” to launder money, often using things like currency exchange businesses along the U.S.-Mexico border and larger bulk cash pickups.

The move makes it illegal to carry out business transactions with those listed, and warns that in addition to civil and criminal penalties, anyone violating the sanctions may also be subject to sanctions themselves.


52125231438_3668701e0d_z.jpg

- Why dont we spend the money buying somethings, instead of laudering?
Because we arent pigs. Do you want that stereotype about dope heads being dirty, to go one forever?


“Laundered drug money is the lifeblood of the Sinaloa Cartel’s narco-terrorist enterprise, only made possible through trusted financial facilitators like those we have designated today,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

Bessent added that the government will use “all available tools to target anyone who assists the cartels in furthering their campaign of crime and violence.”

It comes just weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump designated the Sinaloa Cartel and seven other criminal groups across Latin America as Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

27533295302_61b64391de.jpg


Analysts say the terrorism designation would not vastly expand the American government’s power to go after the criminal groups nor take military action in Mexico, an idea Trump has bounced on a number of occasions.

But law enforcement officials and other experts say it will provide authorities with more tools to go after the cartels, which in recent years have expanded their enterprises from just drug-trafficking to everything from avocado production to migrant smuggling.

https://apnews.com/article/sinaloa-...ing-fentanyl-e976f2219e4588281d19d925ced9e306
 
I remember video circulating on here and other places from like 4 years ago with coastguard or some similar group going after bootleg submarines shipping drugs. The agents involved had balls steel, ripping open the opening.

Found the video, tweet is from 2023, but the video is as old as 2021 (maybe older?)

 
510m worth of illegal drugs? So what prices are the government charging and how's the quality?
 
Drug trafficking has historically been linked to politics and politicians as well as rich families, making them all filthy rich... Almost as if there's an attempt to stop criminals and cheaters from taking advantage of things recently...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Crime Jalisco cartel lures recruits with fake jobs through social platforms and kills those who resist
Replies
8
Views
241
Stoic1
Stoic1
Arkain2K
International Mexico threaten legal actions against U.S gunmakers if Mexican drug cartels are designated as "terrorist organizations"
5 6 7
Replies
124
Views
3K
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
Opinion La Cucaracha: What would happen if the US military went after cartels on Mexican soil?
4 5 6
Replies
101
Views
2K
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
Crime Arrests of US citizens for cartel-related crimes in Mexico soared under Amlo
Replies
2
Views
143
Misfit23
Misfit23
LeonardoBjj
Crime Trump aid freeze disrupts anti-narcotics program at Mexican ports
Replies
5
Views
195
Andy Capp
Andy Capp

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,143
Messages
57,143,417
Members
175,552
Latest member
FearLoathing

Share this page

Back
Top