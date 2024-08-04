

08/04/2024 07:00 AM EDT By GAVIN BADE

That outreach is just one example of how Lighthizer curried favor with ostensible political rivals to win support for a dramatic shift in U.S. trade policy — one of the most enduring legacies of Trump’s first term.

“I don’t think Bob really had any enemies in that administration,”





Lighthizer declined to comment for this article.



Even Democrats on Capitol Hill, who fought Trump doggedly on other policies, often found common ground with Lighthizer, who honed his coalition-building skills as an aide to former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole in the 1980s. Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), who worked extensively with Lighthzier during the NAFTA rewrite in 2019, credits that experience with teaching Lighthizer how to deploy old-school Senate collegiality to great effect.



“What he sought to do is take what he learned during the Dole years — because he was a very senior person and and very influential during that time — and tried to find a way to kind of upgrade what his approach was for the times,” Wyden said in a Capitol Hill interview. “He was one of the Trump officials who actually used his previous life, his previous background in a way that made him relevant.”





Lighthizer “leaned into Democratic priorities” during the NAFTA renegotiation, added Rep. Richard Neal, who led the House Ways and Means Committee at the time. “I developed a trusting relationship with him.”



Leaders on Capitol Hill say that Lighthizer’s direct line to the president — and the trust Trump put in him — also made him more effective in dealing with both U.S. lawmakers and foreign governments.

“You felt that he had access to the key people in the Trump administration, including the president,”





But even some lawmakers who like Lighthizer personally, like Neal and Wyden, are wary of his more aggressive second-term agenda, which many economists warn could spike inflation and threaten the American economy’s leading role among world nations.



Those plans, including higher tariffs across the board and moves to decrease the value of the U.S. dollar, entail “an awful lot of risk without a proper assessment,” said Neal.



Many foreign governments were not on such friendly terms with Lighthizer during the Trump administration, and his proposals for reordering world trade flows would only further alienate many of them, including partners in North America and Europe. Lighthizer was “not interested in cooperating with allies,” said a representative for one U.S.-allied government, granted anonymity to speak freely about the trade chief. Foreign governments can expect “even harder times with him” if Trump wins reelection, the official added.



But not every foreign official has such negative impressions of Lighthizer’s actions under Trump . Kenneth Smith Ramos, who led negotiations for the Mexican government during the NAFTA revisions, remembers bonding with Lighthizer over a mutual love of Georgetown basketball and said his personableness “helped facilitate” the talks when things got tense.



Lighthizer’s strategy throughout, Ramos said, was to propose dozens of “very extreme” provisions and then allow most of them to be pared back over time, preserving his few true priorities.



“Obviously we had rough moments”





Canadian officials said much the same about Lighthizer’s relationship with then-Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, now the deputy prime minister. Though the negotiations had “difficult moments,” said one Canadian delegation member, granted anonymity to discuss the confidential talks, Freeland and Lighthizer “remain on good terms and have been in touch throughout the years.”



Despite earning a public persona for ideas that have made him a pariah among free traders in both parties, Lighthizer’s negotiations have turned out to be some of the most lasting policies from the Trump era. While President Joe Biden has sought to roll back most of Trump’s actions — including on the environment, health care and immigration — he has preserved and, in some cases, even extended his predecessor’s trade policies. That includes strengthening Trump-era tariffs, zealously enforcing the USMCA, cracking down on Chinese tech firms and opposing the sale of large American companies, like U.S. Steel, to foreign firms.



“I just think the truth is [the policies] work,” said Sen. Josh Hawley, one of Lighthizer’s allies on Capitol Hill, “and the proof of that is … that an administration of another party that is very hostile to all things Trump and Republican has kept the bulk of the Lighthizer policies in place.”



Not everyone agrees. Massachusetts Rep. Jake Auchincloss, a rising Democratic lawmaker who serves on the House Select Committee on China, said naming Lighthizer to a senior economic post in the next administration would be a “disaster.”



“It’s a middle school understanding of specialization in exchange. So having him at the helm is a recipe for higher prices and inflation.”



Vice President Kamala Harris and Democrats are seizing on that message to argue that Lighthizer’s policies are well outside the mainstream and risk destabilizing not just the U.S., but economies around the world.



Lighthizer, according to three former Trump officials, has helped shape the campaign’s double-down approach to tariffs in the 2024 election, including Trump’s 10 percent across-the-board tariff proposal and much higher duties on Chinese imports. Lighthizer has also been devising



The Harris campaign is already hammering Trump on those plans, pointing to assessments like one from Moody’s,



“It’s also Trump’s [first term] record in a nutshell,” said Harris spokesperson James Singer — “policies that closed factories, sent jobs overseas, and helped only billionaires and corporations while weakening our economy.”



While the details of those policies may change if Trump wins, the core ideas are Lightihzer’s handiwork, say the three former administration officials with knowledge of their conversations. But the former trade chief is almost certain to face resistance from inside a new Trump White House.



