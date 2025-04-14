MeatheadMike
Trump's trade war is apparently causing oil prices (which is essentially Russia's life blood) to crash.
I guess sometimes the unintended results of incompetence are just as good as 12D chess.
President Trump spared Russia from the tariffs he had imposed on 180 other nations in a bid to reshape global trade. But that did not exempt the country from the ensuing economic havoc.
The price of oil, the lifeline of Russia’s economy and war machine, has fallen nearly 15 percent since Mr. Trump announced the tariffs on April 2, setting off fears of a global recession. This week, the U.S. president suspended many of the levies for 90 days. The damage to the global economic outlook, which drives oil prices, is likely to be more lasting.
If the oil slump continues, the Kremlin is likely to begin cutting spending as soon as this summer, analysts say, and the slashing could eventually hit the military.
U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies, once seen as a potential lifeline for his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, are finally delivering a harsh and unintended punishment to Moscow.
In a stunning irony, Trump’s tariff war and reckless trade policies have sent Russian stocks plummeting and oil prices crashing to their lowest levels in four years — potentially sinking the Russian economy in the very way he sought to avoid.
Brent crude is now at just $63, while Urals, Russia’s key export blend, plunged to almost $50 per barrel. This is far below what the Kremlin needs to break even, delivering a severe blow to an already fragile economy. These rock-bottom prices threaten Russia’s strapped budget and all but guarantee another devaluation of the ruble in the coming months.