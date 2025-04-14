International Trump’s Backfiring Trade War Could Crash Putin’s Economy

Trump's trade war is apparently causing oil prices (which is essentially Russia's life blood) to crash.
I guess sometimes the unintended results of incompetence are just as good as 12D chess.



NY Times

President Trump spared Russia from the tariffs he had imposed on 180 other nations in a bid to reshape global trade. But that did not exempt the country from the ensuing economic havoc.
The price of oil, the lifeline of Russia’s economy and war machine, has fallen nearly 15 percent since Mr. Trump announced the tariffs on April 2, setting off fears of a global recession. This week, the U.S. president suspended many of the levies for 90 days. The damage to the global economic outlook, which drives oil prices, is likely to be more lasting.

If the oil slump continues, the Kremlin is likely to begin cutting spending as soon as this summer, analysts say, and the slashing could eventually hit the military.
Moscow Times

U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies, once seen as a potential lifeline for his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, are finally delivering a harsh and unintended punishment to Moscow.
In a stunning irony, Trump’s tariff war and reckless trade policies have sent Russian stocks plummeting and oil prices crashing to their lowest levels in four years — potentially sinking the Russian economy in the very way he sought to avoid.


Brent crude is now at just $63, while Urals, Russia’s key export blend, plunged to almost $50 per barrel. This is far below what the Kremlin needs to break even, delivering a severe blow to an already fragile economy. These rock-bottom prices threaten Russia’s strapped budget and all but guarantee another devaluation of the ruble in the coming months.
Genius move by Trump once again. Often times genius moves appear to be indistinguishable from moronic luck to those of lesser intellect. I know that feeling well.
 
8D Chess... Winning!

I have said this forever as has many on the Right and some of Trump's team. If you crash the oil price, Russia can't wage war. Anyone thinking this is an accident isn't much of a thinker.

How is this backfiring? Thread title seems very TDS-ish.
 
