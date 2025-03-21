Honestly, I get it. When I lived there back in the early 90s there was a general sense of hope for the country when Mandela was elected, but there was still the obvious initial exodus.



When I moved back in 07, the corruption had by then long set in and the desire to leave by non black Africans (and black I'm sure) increased by magnitudes. Many people who could, started the process of obtaining their British, Dutch and German passports to leave the country. Most of my cousins have already left and my aunts/uncles in their 70s are now trying to leave.



I miss Cape Town, probably the most beautiful place I have ever lived/seen, but there was no future for my children there and ultimately we decided to leave for their sakes