Patel told senators in a written response to their questions that he would not accept the stock award.“On January 28, 2025, the TMTG board convened without my presence or participation and awarded all board members—including myself—compensation for past services provided, including a monetary award and shares,” Patel wrote in response to a question from Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.“Even though this represented compensation for past services I had provided, out of an abundance of caution and to avoid any appearance of any conflict, I did not and will not accept that compensation,” he added.Patel also wrote that he would step down from the board of Trump Media if he were confirmed as FBI director. The Senate voted to confirm Patel Feb. 20, and the company announced the same day that he was no longer a director of Trump Media.McMahon wrote in a Feb. 7 ethics filing that she would resign from the Trump Media board if she were confirmed as Education secretary and forfeit the portion of the stock award that had not yet vested.McMahon added that she would divest from the remaining one-fourth of the stock award, which has already vested, within 90 days of her confirmation.