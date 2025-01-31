HOLA
Trump Media this week gifted thousands of shares of company stock to President Donald Trump’s nominee for FBI director, Kash Patel, to Trump’s eldest son and to four other board members, new regulatory filings show.
The company awarded 25,946 stock shares each to Patel, Donald Trump Jr. and the president’s pick for Education secretary, Linda McMahon, who all serve as Trump Media directors, the filings Thursday reveal.
Three other directors — former U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer, Eric Swider and Kyle Green — received the same number of DJT shares at no cost, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings.
The filings said the awards were granted Tuesday. Trump Media that day closed trading at $30.04 per share.
At that price, the shares have a paper value of more than $779,400...
The filings said the stock was granted “as consideration for services provided” between late March — when Trump Media went public after completing a merger with a blank-check company — and Dec. 25....
Twenty-five percent of the awarded RSUs — about 6,487 shares per director — immediately vested, meaning they can be sold at any time. The paper value of those shares was nearly $195,000 as of Tuesday’s closing trade.
The remaining 75% of the RSUs will vest in nine quarterly installments over two years beginning March 25.