Economy Trump gifts DJT shares worth $780,000 to FBI pick Kash Patel, Education secretary pick Linda McMahon, and Trump Jr.

HOLA

HOLA

Trump Media this week gifted thousands of shares of company stock to President Donald Trump’s nominee for FBI director, Kash Patel, to Trump’s eldest son and to four other board members, new regulatory filings show.

The company awarded 25,946 stock shares each to Patel, Donald Trump Jr. and the president’s pick for Education secretary, Linda McMahon, who all serve as Trump Media directors, the filings Thursday reveal.

Three other directors — former U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer, Eric Swider and Kyle Green — received the same number of DJT shares at no cost, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

The filings said the awards were granted Tuesday. Trump Media that day closed trading at $30.04 per share.

At that price, the shares have a paper value of more than $779,400...

The filings said the stock was granted “as consideration for services provided” between late March — when Trump Media went public after completing a merger with a blank-check company — and Dec. 25....

Twenty-five percent of the awarded RSUs — about 6,487 shares per director — immediately vested, meaning they can be sold at any time. The paper value of those shares was nearly $195,000 as of Tuesday’s closing trade.

The remaining 75% of the RSUs will vest in nine quarterly installments over two years beginning March 25.
 
At least it's out in the open I guess? Lol.

Carlin describes the Trump phenomena. Just sub Clinton for Trump, 1:1 perfect.

 
Little quid pro quo to buy loyalty and get them in on the grift of pumping his stock. Kill two birds with one stone. He really is the greatest kleptocrat of our time.
 
If you're going to post a fake title, probably don't also include a link that says what actually happened. Trump didn't "gift" them anything and couldn't if he wanted to. He isn't the CEO, isn't on the board, and his own shares are in a trust.
 
HOLA said:

draining the swamp

nothing corrupt here
 
italiamusica said:
Loooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooool.

All you "real Americans" sure voted for the right person, fucking morons.
How about reading the actual OP:
Patel told senators in a written response to their questions that he would not accept the stock award.

“On January 28, 2025, the TMTG board convened without my presence or participation and awarded all board members—including myself—compensation for past services provided, including a monetary award and shares,” Patel wrote in response to a question from Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

“Even though this represented compensation for past services I had provided, out of an abundance of caution and to avoid any appearance of any conflict, I did not and will not accept that compensation,” he added.

Patel also wrote that he would step down from the board of Trump Media if he were confirmed as FBI director. The Senate voted to confirm Patel Feb. 20, and the company announced the same day that he was no longer a director of Trump Media.

McMahon wrote in a Feb. 7 ethics filing that she would resign from the Trump Media board if she were confirmed as Education secretary and forfeit the portion of the stock award that had not yet vested.

McMahon added that she would divest from the remaining one-fourth of the stock award, which has already vested, within 90 days of her confirmation.
They were on the board of Trump Media and were going to forfeit the money if they were confirmed. If they were not confirmed then they would have stayed on the board and there would be no conflict of interest so they would take the money. Not hard to understand at all.

Guys, it's really not hard. Read the actual fucking post beyond the headline. It literally takes less than a minute. Curious why the OP decided to leave that out. Actually not curious at all, he's a hack.
 
Darkballs said:
Who told you lemmings to start crying about reddit all of a sudden?

This cult like behavior is getting weird, old man.
Whats really hilarious, I was ip banned from reddit years ago for calling Trump zion Don and questioning his allegiances. For such a "liberal cesspool", they sure silence legitimate questions about the right without second thought. Wasn't out of place for the sub, or the thread.
 
Scheme said:
How about reading the actual OP:


They were on the board of Trump Media and were going to forfeit the money if they were confirmed. If they were not confirmed then they would have stayed on the board and there would be no conflict of interest so they would take the money. Not hard to understand at all.

Guys, it's really not hard. Read the actual fucking post beyond the headline. It literally takes less than a minute. Curious why the OP decided to leave that out. Actually not curious at all, he's a hack.
Shmuck, this thread was posted Jan 31st. They updated the article 1 month later. Curious why you left that out. It’s right at the start of the article. It’s not that hard. Hack.

“Update Feb. 26, 2025, at 11 a.m. ET: This story from Jan. 31 has been updated to include separate statements from Patel and McMahon about plans to decline the stock and also clarify the status of the awards.”
 
