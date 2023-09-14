GoldenWolf87
Justin Trudeau deflects a Journalist question on what he would consider an affordable home
Justin Trudeau deflects a Journalist question on what he would consider an affordable home
A bit amusing that Trudeau believes that its the major grocers fault for rising food prices.Trudeau calls on major grocers to create plan to stabilize food prices or face conseqences
5 largest grocers will be asked to come up with plan by Thanksgiving
He says the government will be asking the five largest grocery companies including Loblaw Cos. Ltd., Metro Inc., Empire Co. Ltd., Walmart Inc. and Costco Wholesale Corp. to come up with a plan by Thanksgiving.
“If their plan doesn’t provide real relief for the middle class and people working hard to join it, then we will take further action and we are not ruling anything out including tax measures.”
https://financialpost.com/news/reta...ocial&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1694725668-1
Costco barely makes any $$$ off food...meat shops are a loss leader in today's times.
What a fucking cunt
Justin Trudeau deflects a Journalist question on what he would consider an affordable home
You mean the grocers that are making record profits? Yeah, they have nothing to do with it.A bit amusing that Trudeau believes that its the major grocers fault for rising food prices.
Costco also provides quality products at reasonable prices with a fantastic return policy. Their stores are clean and the shopping experience is pleasant. Sam's has the scan and go checking which is nice, but otherwise that place is a shithole. Costco is my favorite place to shop.Man...you can't add Costco into any of that bullshit.
Starting wage 18.50...GED
Lowest level cart pusher top pay 28.50...GED
401k w company match
Full medical, vision, dental, pharmacy, Hearing aid
All paid holidays
Paid sick time up to 3 weeks
Paid vacation up to 5 weeks
time and a half on Sundays.
That's for a cart pusher
If housing supply is low and they have aggressive immigration plans that brings in lots of people filling up that limited supply, they could lower it. If they have effectively increased red tape (permits, studies, community engagement, etc) required to build a housing unit, they can lower it. If areas that are out of their direct control - say, municipalities - are making it hard to build houses, they can give incentives to those municipalities to get rid of the things that slow down the production of housing. Long term, they can incentivize the professions required for housing construction (IE - grants, funding, etc).Its a real problem and I want to blame politicians-
but honestly, Im kinda dumb on economics/property/real estate etc.
What can politicians in capitalist society do to make housing prices more affordable?
Do you think that has anything to do with the fact way more people are cooking for themselves because they can't afford to eat out? I certainly don't eat out anymore.You mean the grocers that are making record profits? Yeah, they have nothing to do with it.
It’s possible. But I think the companies like door dash and Uber eat are doing well also. So maybe people aren’t going to restaurants, but take out is eating out. I’ve tried to eat out less and less over the years, but I enjoy cooking.Do you think that has anything to do with the fact way more people are cooking for themselves because they can't afford to eat out? I certainly don't eat out anymore.
Trudeau had pushed for Carbon taxes. Pretends that they haven't impacted the food prices...You mean the grocers that are making record profits? Yeah, they have nothing to do with it.