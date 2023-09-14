  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Economy Trudeau asked what he would consider an 'affordable' home

GoldenWolf87 said:
Justin Trudeau deflects a Journalist question on what he would consider an affordable home


Once again, he says a bunch of buzzwords without saying anything substantial.

That's also some weak sauce journalism. A real journalist should put him on the spot and ask him to give a number for what he thinks affordable housing is, let's say in Toronto or Ottawa.

I bet he thinks his $55k annual grocery bill funded by tax payers is considered affordable
 
Trudeau calls on major grocers to create plan to stabilize food prices or face conseqences
5 largest grocers will be asked to come up with plan by Thanksgiving
He says the government will be asking the five largest grocery companies including Loblaw Cos. Ltd., Metro Inc., Empire Co. Ltd., Walmart Inc. and Costco Wholesale Corp. to come up with a plan by Thanksgiving.

“If their plan doesn’t provide real relief for the middle class and people working hard to join it, then we will take further action and we are not ruling anything out including tax measures.”
https://financialpost.com/news/reta...ocial&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1694725668-1

Costco barely makes any $$$ off food...meat shops are a loss leader in today's times.
What a fucking cunt
 
Jacket time said:
A bit amusing that Trudeau believes that its the major grocers fault for rising food prices.
 
Jacket time said:
How dare he call out those billionaires !

Don't let facts get in the way of your hate
Most Canadians buy groceries in stores owned by a handful of grocery giants, with Canada's three largest grocers - Loblaws, Sobeys, and Metro - collectively reporting more than $100 billion in sales and $3.6 billion in profits last year, the study found.Jun 27, 2023

In a highly anticipated study released Tuesday, the Competition Bureau said concentration in the grocery industry has increased in recent years and the largest grocers have increased the amount they make on food sales.

https://beta-cp24-com.cdn.ampprojec...6947297632702&referrer=https://www.google.com
 
Man...you can't add Costco into any of that bullshit.

Starting wage 18.50...GED
Lowest level cart pusher top pay 28.50...GED
401k w company match
Full medical, vision, dental, pharmacy, Hearing aid
All paid holidays
Paid sick time up to 3 weeks
Paid vacation up to 5 weeks
time and a half on Sundays.

That's for a part time cart pusher
 
GoldenWolf87 said:
Justin Trudeau deflects a Journalist question on what he would consider an affordable home


What's affordable?

Well considering house prices and rent doubled in 3 years in halifax, I'll go with rolling prices back to 3 years ago and cutting red tape to developers and use of crown land and ignoring NIMBYs and doing whatever possible to build more fast.

If Nova Scotia is going to be pressured into welcoming 14000 immigrants a year(we more than quadrupled intake in 2022 on federal pressure or they would cut infrastructure funding) and an additional 5000 international students(up from 1000 a year) a year who can stay after they complete studies while we are only capable of building 6000 new units a year, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to see why everything just went crazy.

The federal government should be on the hook for cost of building 1 affordable unit per immigrant accepted into the province or they fuck off with the threats. He campaigned on affordable housing 3 elections in a row and now is turning about and saying " it's a provincial thing, not federal". Bullshit.

If Quebec can say "buttz zwee must protect zee French language" consequence free and say no, we should be able to say no because it's making life impossible for working class Nova scotians.
 
GoldenWolf87 said:
Justin Trudeau deflects a Journalist question on what he would consider an affordable home


Its a real problem and I want to blame politicians-

but honestly, Im kinda dumb on economics/property/real estate etc.

What can politicians in capitalist society do to make housing prices more affordable?
 
Jacket time said:
Man...you can't add Costco into any of that bullshit.

Starting wage 18.50...GED
Lowest level cart pusher top pay 28.50...GED
401k w company match
Full medical, vision, dental, pharmacy, Hearing aid
All paid holidays
Paid sick time up to 3 weeks
Paid vacation up to 5 weeks
time and a half on Sundays.

That's for a cart pusher
Costco also provides quality products at reasonable prices with a fantastic return policy. Their stores are clean and the shopping experience is pleasant. Sam's has the scan and go checking which is nice, but otherwise that place is a shithole. Costco is my favorite place to shop.
 
ermac88 said:
Its a real problem and I want to blame politicians-

but honestly, Im kinda dumb on economics/property/real estate etc.

What can politicians in capitalist society do to make housing prices more affordable?
If housing supply is low and they have aggressive immigration plans that brings in lots of people filling up that limited supply, they could lower it. If they have effectively increased red tape (permits, studies, community engagement, etc) required to build a housing unit, they can lower it. If areas that are out of their direct control - say, municipalities - are making it hard to build houses, they can give incentives to those municipalities to get rid of the things that slow down the production of housing. Long term, they can incentivize the professions required for housing construction (IE - grants, funding, etc).

Also, carefully consider if something like rent control is actually good in the long term. Unfortunately, things like rent control are a double edged sword. Sure, it keeps rents low, but it also puts a wet blanket on incentive for investors to build new houses. You build new units when you expect to profit - but if rent controls are put in generating cash flow becomes a challenge when market forces change. Your costs go up drastically for some reason - let's say, inflation, bank rates going up, etc, and rent control is in? Then you eat that loss. People say "Oh, fuck the landlords!" - but that attitude makes potential investors say "Screw it - I'm not investing in building apartments." - and housing supply suffers badly for it. The short to long term effect of rent control is, ironically, usually higher rents due to lower supply, rather than rental costs which follow market conditions. Basically, if rents are really high in a place, tons of people invest in housing there because the payday is good - and the increased supply drives rents down. Government stepping in can really fuck this up. So, government staying the hell out of the way is a big part of what "politicians can do" to fix the problem.
 
rearnakedchoke said:
You mean the grocers that are making record profits? Yeah, they have nothing to do with it.
Do you think that has anything to do with the fact way more people are cooking for themselves because they can't afford to eat out? I certainly don't eat out anymore.
 
rikibobby said:
Do you think that has anything to do with the fact way more people are cooking for themselves because they can't afford to eat out? I certainly don't eat out anymore.
It’s possible. But I think the companies like door dash and Uber eat are doing well also. So maybe people aren’t going to restaurants, but take out is eating out. I’ve tried to eat out less and less over the years, but I enjoy cooking.
 
He'll lose the next election. Go to reddit /r/Canada. Even they hate him. He is trailing by 10 points with Canadians 18-34 to the Conservatives. We'll finally be rid of him unless something crazy happens.
 
I don't think that there is any way for Trudeau to give a direct answer to this question without being being accused of let-them-eat-cakeism.

That said, both Justin Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh are in their last term. Singh needs to prop up Trudeau's minority government for the whole of 2 more years in order to collect his pension.

The real question is will Justin Trudeau do for the Liberal Party in those 2 years what Brian Mulroney did for the Progressive Conservative Party? The Liberal brand is already dead or dying in western provincial politics.
 
The Clown Trudeau doesn't disappoint.
Trudeau now threatens more taxes if grocery stores wont provide real relief, he stated that he will go further even with taxes..

What a brilliant idea i am sure more taxes is the soultion to everything currently wrong..
 
