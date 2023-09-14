ermac88 said: Its a real problem and I want to blame politicians-



but honestly, Im kinda dumb on economics/property/real estate etc.



What can politicians in capitalist society do to make housing prices more affordable?

If housing supply is low and they have aggressive immigration plans that brings in lots of people filling up that limited supply, they could lower it. If they have effectively increased red tape (permits, studies, community engagement, etc) required to build a housing unit, they can lower it. If areas that are out of their direct control - say, municipalities - are making it hard to build houses, they can give incentives to those municipalities to get rid of the things that slow down the production of housing. Long term, they can incentivize the professions required for housing construction (IE - grants, funding, etc).Also, carefully consider if something like rent control is actually good in the long term. Unfortunately, things like rent control are a double edged sword. Sure, it keeps rents low, but it also puts a wet blanket on incentive for investors to build new houses. You build new units when you expect to profit - but if rent controls are put in generating cash flow becomes a challenge when market forces change. Your costs go up drastically for some reason - let's say, inflation, bank rates going up, etc, and rent control is in? Then you eat that loss. People say "Oh, fuck the landlords!" - but that attitude makes potential investors say "Screw it - I'm not investing in building apartments." - and housing supply suffers badly for it. The short to long term effect of rent control is, ironically, usually higher rents due to lower supply, rather than rental costs which follow market conditions. Basically, if rents are really high in a place, tons of people invest in housing there because the payday is good - and the increased supply drives rents down. Government stepping in can really fuck this up. So, government staying the hell out of the way is a big part of what "politicians can do" to fix the problem.