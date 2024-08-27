Topuria will beat Makhachev if they fight

AMAZINGUFC
You read it here first. Yes! Topuria has what it takes to put Islam to sleep once again.
His wrestling and defensive BJJ combined with his extremely sharp and heavy boxing would be a nightmare for Islam and he would be caught at some point.
It would be another epic victory for Topuria and if he beats Max, he can add these 3 big names to his resume.
*Of course, Islam needs to defeat Tsarukyan as well.
