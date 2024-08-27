Topuria will beat Makhachev if they fight

AMAZINGUFC

You read it here first. Yes! Topuria has what it takes to put Islam to sleep once again.


His wrestling and defensive BJJ combined with his extremely sharp and heavy boxing would be a nightmare for Islam and he would be caught at some point.


It would be another epic victory for Topuria and if he beats Max, he can add these 3 big names to his resume.

*Of course, Islam needs to defeat Tsarukyan as well.


1724770103685.png

1724770166276.png


1724770266839.png
 
Let him get past Max. He couldn't finish Josh Emmett so I am unsure if his striking or grappling would stress Islam much.
 
AWESOME!!! Thank you so much!!!
Now I don't need to watch!!!

It's hilarious that Islam keeps calling everyone short guys at 5'10"
 
Didn't read it here first, mate, because I've been saying it for a while.

Islam's head would be bouncing off the canvas within 2 rounds.

Would be light work for Goatpuria.
 
Cool. Now show the part where Top fought back and delivered the KO of the year.

Oh, and show the clip where Islam got one shotted by a dude who would then go on to lose 6 straight. That was a fun one too.
 
