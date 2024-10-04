Media Topuria says he's down to fight Makachev and asks Usman Nurmagomedov if he's still on steroids

Ilia Topuria says he'd be down to fight Islam Makhachev: "[Islam] is a great fighter. Sometimes he talks too much... but we can always resolve it in the octagon.Not in the streets because I'll have to pay for his medical bills."



Ilia Topuria said on an IG live yesterday that he'd be down to fight Islam Makhachev in the octagon, not in the streets because he'd have to pay for his medical bills. Usman Nurmagomedov's response:" Just tell me [Ilia], when did you ever fight on the street, European?"



Ilia Topuria responds to Usman Nurmagomedov: “How are you doing with drugs? Are you still on steroids?”

200w.gif
 
Ilia is a better trash talker than Merab, so the back and forth will be more heated than what's currently going on with Umar and Merab.

Unfortunately, I don't see Ilia vs Islam ever happening. There is nothing for Islam to gain by fighting a FW with 0 defenses (currently) or 1 defense if he beats Max. He gained nothing by beating what many think is the FW GOAT. It's likely that Islam challenges for the 170 belt if he beats Arman.

Maybe if Ilia moves up to 155 later on and Usman gets signed, we can see them fight for the belt.
 
When one fighter says another fighter is ok something, I tend to think it holds weight...these people know people. My cousin told me Anderson Silva was on PED's before he hurt his leg, said he met a guy who connected fighters with Dr's. You never know when people are telling the truth of lying, it fighters don't throw that steroid word directly at someone, unless they know.
 
tritestill said:
When one fighter says another fighter is ok something, I tend to think it holds weight...these people know people. My cousin told me Anderson Silva was on PED's before he hurt his leg, said he met a guy who connected fighters with Dr's. You never know when people are telling the truth of lying, it fighters don't throw that steroid word directly at someone, unless they know.
Click to expand...
Yup it’s true. In a lot of cases, it’s obvious.
 
Luthien said:
Maybe he should focus on Max who is going to destroy him :rolleyes:
Click to expand...
The dude has been talking like he's the GOAT since before he even won the belt lol. Aside from Volk who may have not been the same anymore, his best win is Emmett.
 
Do they believe only Russia have street fights? I still remember Khabib going nuts over Tony saying he has never been on a street fight.
 
Budget McGregor is about to get dummied by Max, let the little guy talk while he can.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
I’m abrasive they say … also sometimes people make underhanded comments and I start obviously talking shit lol
Click to expand...
Understandable. For me I sometimes just voice my opinion and then somebody gets salty and rather than just discussing it calmly they immediately jump to insulting me personally... Then the gloves come off lol. Idk why people on here do that. Like I could say I think Topuria is overhyped based on his current accomplishments and somebody will be like "You're a fucking retard! What a moronic thing to say. Let's see what you say after he Knocks Max out cold!"

Basically if I say I think people are getting carried away by claiming it's a foregone conclusion that Topuria will just walk right through Max, I'm a retard...
 
