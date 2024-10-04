AldoStillGoat
Ilia Topuria says he'd be down to fight Islam Makhachev: "[Islam] is a great fighter. Sometimes he talks too much... but we can always resolve it in the octagon.Not in the streets because I'll have to pay for his medical bills."
Ilia Topuria said on an IG live yesterday that he'd be down to fight Islam Makhachev in the octagon, not in the streets because he'd have to pay for his medical bills. Usman Nurmagomedov's response:" Just tell me [Ilia], when did you ever fight on the street, European?"
Ilia Topuria responds to Usman Nurmagomedov: “How are you doing with drugs? Are you still on steroids?”