Ilia is a better trash talker than Merab, so the back and forth will be more heated than what's currently going on with Umar and Merab.



Unfortunately, I don't see Ilia vs Islam ever happening. There is nothing for Islam to gain by fighting a FW with 0 defenses (currently) or 1 defense if he beats Max. He gained nothing by beating what many think is the FW GOAT. It's likely that Islam challenges for the 170 belt if he beats Arman.



Maybe if Ilia moves up to 155 later on and Usman gets signed, we can see them fight for the belt.