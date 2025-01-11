  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Islam on Usman Nurmagomodev joining UFC LW division this year

MarioLemieux said:
Great news, Usman is only 26, the sky is the limit

Islam expected to move up


"If you watch Bellator, I think he has one fight left. That's it," Makhachev told CBS Sports. "I don't see another contender in his division in Bellator. It's a good time to jump on the UFC bus."
8:52 - Bellator champion Usman Nurmagomedov
 
I think for his age he's better than Islam.

He's got the Khabib energy in interviews too.


 
Usman is the most talented fighter at Eagle. Let's see how it translates in the big leagues.
 
MrBlackheart said:
A potential fight between Usman and Ilia would be lit.
Usman is even a tougher match than Islam for Topuria. He's too long for Topuria and his kicking, grappling and ability to stay out of the pocket will make it very difficult for Ilia.
 
He's been fighting pizza delivery guys and uber drivers, anyone can look like a world beater with that resume lol

Lets see him against someone decent and in their prime
 
