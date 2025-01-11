MarioLemieux
Great news, Usman is only 26, the sky is the limit
Islam expected to move up
"If you watch Bellator, I think he has one fight left. That's it," Makhachev told CBS Sports. "I don't see another contender in his division in Bellator. It's a good time to jump on the UFC bus."
https://www.cbssports.com/mma/news/islam-makhachev-says-its-a-good-time-for-bellator-lightweight-champion-usman-nurmagomedov-to-join-the-ufc/
