Media Usman Nurmagomedov: Islam planned to retire in UFC in two years and I will take his place

This is kind of cool. Usman is the undefeated Bellator champ and just dominated a killer russian fighter in Bellator Shabily and already has several title defences.

I know Islam is great and all but I think Usman is a lot better than him considering his age and striking. Islam has good stiking too but he just seems kind of vulnerable on the feet with his boxing exchanges and chin, Usman is rangier and uses a really high level kicking game to keep guys off him and never finds himself in trouble.

Neither one of them have near Khabib's top control, but Usman is the best striker of the three and his grappling is comparable to Islam's.

bloodyelbow.com

Usman Nurmagomedov reveals his plan to sign with the UFC within the next 2 years... 'I'm waiting for Islam (Makhachev) to finish his career'

Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov has revealed his two year plan that will see him finally fighting under the UFC banner.
bloodyelbow.com

“I’m waiting for Islam (Makhachev) to finish his career and then I will (sign with the UFC). I think if we get it right, we’ll be fighting in the UFC at 28, I’m 26 years old right now, two years I’ll get stronger and that’s it. Go into the UFC at 28 and compete until I’m 32,” Nurmagomedov told Gorilla Energy.

Usman-Nurmagomedov-wants-to-fight-in-Dubai-1200x675.jpg
 
Only issue I have with Usman is he's pretty boring.

I personally think Amru Magomedov from the same team is as talented as him and quite a bit more entertaining.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Only issue I have with Usman is he's pretty boring.

I personally think Amru Magomedov from the same team is as talented as him and quite a bit more entertaining.
His style is very similar to his bro Umars. He's way too technically amazing for me to consider boring but none of these other guys just go in and outright destroy fighters like Khabib did. The style is different.

I think he will eventually be a P4P #1 fighter like Khabib was, Islam is, and possibly Umar will be.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Only issue I have with Usman is he's pretty boring.

I personally think Amru Magomedov from the same team is as talented as him and quite a bit more entertaining.
Amru isn't active so there's an issue. Amru, Usman, Gintinov are some sick next gen Dagis coming up to embarrass the Lightweught division for years to come though, let's hope they actually get signed.
 
MarioLemieux said:
His style is very similar to his bro Umars. He's way too technically amazing for me to consider boring but none of these other guys just go in and outright destroy fighters like Khabib did. The style is different.

I think he will eventually be a P4P #1 fighter like Khabib was, Islam is, and possibly Umar will be.
I don't think his grappling is as good as Umar's, he's not as progressive with it. He's also much happier to sit on the outside poking away with kicks if he's getting away with it than Umar is.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Amru isn't active so there's an issue. Amru, Usman, Gintinov are some sick next gen Dagis coming up to embarrass the Lightweught division for years to come though, let's hope they actually get signed.
Yeah and Adam Masaev wherever he is at the moment. Grappling wise I think he's the best of them all.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
I don't think his grappling is as good as Umar's, he's not as progressive with it. He's also much happier to sit on the outside poking away with kicks if he's getting away with it than Umar is.
They're very close in grappling and Usman is younger. He's going to be a force by the time he's 28 and he's a lot rangier as well. Javier thinks he has the most potential out of all of them.
 
MarioLemieux said:
They're very close in grappling and Usman is younger. He's going to be a force by the time he's 28 and he's a lot rangier as well. Javier thinks he has the most potential out of all of them.
Javier always says that about whichever one is youngest lol.

Idk I think Amru has the highest ceiling personally.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Yeah and Adam Masaev wherever he is at the moment. Grappling wise I think he's the best of them all.
Masaev is super duper inactive and the least tested. But he's up there for sure. If only the contender series was good.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Masaev is super duper inactive and the least tested. But he's up there for sure. If only the contender series was good.
I have a feeling he's waiting to get out of an ACA matching period seeing as he suddenly disappeared.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Javier always says that about whichever one is youngest lol.
Usmans always been the youngest I don't remember him saying Umar had more potential than Usman. Javier was always team Usman above Islam and Umar. He said Usman is the most talented he's ever trained in his life.

 
MarioLemieux said:
Usmans always been the youngest I don't remember him saying Umar had more potential than Usman. Javier was always team Usman above Islam and Umar.
He was Islam above Khabib, then Umar then Usman from what I remember.

But yeah, join team Amru. He's the only one who can maybe avoid getting slaughtered by Bojkovic.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
He was Islam above Khabib, then Umar then Usman from what I remember.

But yeah, join team Amru. He's the only one who can maybe avoid getting slaughtered by Bojkovic.
No man. He always said Khabib was overall better than Islam. Even to this day. He just said Islam was more well rounded as a better striker.


 
MarioLemieux said:
No man. He always said Khabib was overall better than Islam. Even to this day. He just said Islam was more well rounded.

Ah well. I still don't think Usman is more talented than Khabib lol.

Anyway, team Amru Sherbro.
 
MarioLemieux said:
No man. He always said Khabib was overall better than Islam. Even to this day. He just said Islam was more well rounded as a better striker.


I remember him saying Khabib never lost a round in sparring many times. Then when Khabib was out the door he started saying that Islam won against Khabib in some rounds. Made me laugh when I heard it, I wish I could remember the interview.
 
usernamee said:
I remember him saying Khabib never lost a round in sparring many times. Then when Khabib was out the door he started saying that Islam won against Khabib in some rounds. Made me laugh when I heard it, I wish I could remember the interview.
That's actually not true either.

Javier has always said that Islam was the only guy to take any rounds.

www.bjpenn.com

Javier Mendez reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov never lost a sparring session, claims Islam Makhachev is the only person to win a round off him | BJPenn.com

Javier Mendez says no one beat Khabib Nurmagomedov in a sparring session and the only person to win rounds off of him was Islam Makhachev.
www.bjpenn.com

I think at this point though Khabib toys with them because he is like two weight divisions bigger. So it's gonna to be hard to compare him to someone like Usman in spars.
 
MarioLemieux said:
That's actually not true either.

Javier has always said that Islam was the only guy to take any rounds.

www.bjpenn.com

Javier Mendez reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov never lost a sparring session, claims Islam Makhachev is the only person to win a round off him | BJPenn.com

Javier Mendez says no one beat Khabib Nurmagomedov in a sparring session and the only person to win rounds off of him was Islam Makhachev.
www.bjpenn.com

I think at this point though Khabib toys with them because he is like two weight divisions bigger. So it's gonna to be hard to compare him to someone like Usman in spars.
There it is. Article from 2022. Around that time or slightly earlier he began saying Islam was the only guy to do it.

But years before that it never was that. It was "Khabib never lost a round"
 
usernamee said:
There it is. Article from 2022. Around that time or slightly earlier he began saying Islam was the only guy to do it.

But years before that it never was that. It was "Khabib never lost a round"
I can definately find an earlier article, but Javiers story never changed.

He's always said Khabib never lost a spar, but when Islam started rising he said Islam was the only guy to take rounds in the spar even in defeat.
 
