Usman Nurmagomedov reveals his plan to sign with the UFC within the next 2 years... 'I'm waiting for Islam (Makhachev) to finish his career' Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov has revealed his two year plan that will see him finally fighting under the UFC banner.

This is kind of cool. Usman is the undefeated Bellator champ and just dominated a killer russian fighter in Bellator Shabily and already has several title defences.I know Islam is great and all but I think Usman is a lot better than him considering his age and striking. Islam has good stiking too but he just seems kind of vulnerable on the feet with his boxing exchanges and chin, Usman is rangier and uses a really high level kicking game to keep guys off him and never finds himself in trouble.Neither one of them have near Khabib's top control, but Usman is the best striker of the three and his grappling is comparable to Islam's.“I’m waiting for Islam (Makhachev) to finish his career and then I will (sign with the UFC). I think if we get it right, we’ll be fighting in the UFC at 28, I’m 26 years old right now, two years I’ll get stronger and that’s it. Go into the UFC at 28 and compete until I’m 32,” Nurmagomedov told Gorilla Energy.