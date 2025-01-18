Khabib vs Islam vs Khamzat first 5 years in UFC Resume Comparison

Rank the resume's of Khabib, Islam, and Khamzat for the first 5 years of their UFC career:



Khabib 8-0 (2012-2016)

W's vs Shalorus, Tibau, Tavares, Trujillo, Healy, RDA, Horcher, Johnson

(2 fights away from title shot)



Islam 7-1 (2015-2019)

W's vs Kuntz, Wade, Lentz, Tibau, Johnson, Arman, Ramos

L vs Martins

(5 fights away from title shot)



Khamzat 8-0 (2020-2024)

W's vs Phillips, McKee, Meerchaert, Li, Burns, Holland, Usman, Whittaker

(next fight will be for title shot)



Who had/has the toughest first 5 years in UFC? Who's resume is tougher (pound for pound)?