Khabib vs Islam vs Khamzat first 5 years in UFC Resume Comparison

Rank the resume's of Khabib, Islam, and Khamzat for the first 5 years of their UFC career:
Khabib 8-0 (2012-2016)
W's vs Shalorus, Tibau, Tavares, Trujillo, Healy, RDA, Horcher, Johnson
(2 fights away from title shot)
Islam 7-1 (2015-2019)
W's vs Kuntz, Wade, Lentz, Tibau, Johnson, Arman, Ramos
L vs Martins
(5 fights away from title shot)
Khamzat 8-0 (2020-2024)
W's vs Phillips, McKee, Meerchaert, Li, Burns, Holland, Usman, Whittaker
(next fight will be for title shot)
Who had/has the toughest first 5 years in UFC? Who's resume is tougher (pound for pound)?
