Media Islam Makachev responds to Topuria's comments, 'If Topuria continues like this...'

Islam Makhachev responded to Ilia Topuria's recent comments:"If Topuria continues in the same spirit, he may play himself out. Something may happen. So far I have not seen anyone cross any personal boundaries, so far nothing like that has happened. He needs to focus on his weight class and defending his belt at least once."

Previously Topuria said he wants to fight Makachev at LW and not in the streets because then he'd have to pay for his medical bills.

 
Agree with Islam. Aside from Max having a rough weight cut to 145, I don't see Topuria getting through him.
 
topuria is a primadonna who hasn't defended and therefore doesn't deserve to talk in islam's direction
 
Newly crowned champions trying to angle for a fight against the champion a division up is complete cringe at this point. I have zero interest in that. You aren't Conor dude. Defend your belt.
 
Last Falconry said:
something may happen? like what? expand on that if you don't mind
Click to expand...
34d7985d1764cd028f9d32eb5a41e54b_XL.jpg
 
the ufc should really just kick out any of these dudes who have organized crime connections. fighters gotta worry about promoting the fight, talking trash and generating interest. they shouldn’t have to worry about getting assassinated by some salty third world warlord.
 
Goutfather said:
the ufc should really just kick out any of these dudes who have organized crime connections. fighters gotta worry about promoting the fight, talking trash and generating interest. they shouldn’t have to worry about getting assassinated by some salty third world warlord.
Click to expand...

You have a very overactive imagination
 
blaseblase said:
Newly crowned champions trying to angle for a fight against the champion a division up is complete cringe at this point. I have zero interest in that. You aren't Conor dude. Defend your belt.
Click to expand...
He’s got a list of contenders in his own division. A shot at another belt shouldn’t even be talked about right now. Lots of fighters trying to take shortcuts to greatness.
 
sdpdude9 said:
He’s got a list of contenders in his own division. A shot at another belt shouldn’t even be talked about right now. Lots of fighters trying to take shortcuts to greatness.
Click to expand...
The only time this should happen is when the fighter has established themselves as a dominant champion, like Volk's first fight against Islam or Jones finally moving up to heavyweight. Conor was a once in a lifetime exception, the biggest star in the sport so of course people wanted to see him fight the LW champion. Topuria isn't anywhere near that level of popularity.
 
weight divisions exist for a reason. Hate this cross weight class yappin.
 
