



Islam Makhachev responded to Ilia Topuria's recent comments:"If Topuria continues in the same spirit, he may play himself out. Something may happen. So far I have not seen anyone cross any personal boundaries, so far nothing like that has happened. He needs to focus on his weight class and defending his belt at least once."



Previously Topuria said he wants to fight Makachev at LW and not in the streets because then he'd have to pay for his medical bills.



