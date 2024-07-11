Topuria will be the FW GOAT

Undefeated
Knocked out dominant champ by KO (who defended 5x)
Is the youngest current champ (27 yrs old)
Has a fan favorite style (going for knockouts)
He’s handsome
He speaks English

If he fights even once a year from now till he’s 33 that will be 6 title defenses. What he is currently doing at such a young age is almost Jon Jones esque.

He and Alex Periera are the two must watch fighters in the UFC right now for their ability to turn their opponents light switch off. The difference is Topuria is a full decade younger and undefeated.

People need to respect Topuria and they will. I reckon after he turns off Max’s lights, all Max’s fans will become Topuria’s fans.

CatchtheseHands said:
Lol the dude hasn't even defended yet you're talking about how he's going to be the GOAT..
Name another fighter that has the rise that he has, at as young an age as he has.

I know of three and they are in GOAT conversations: Khabib, Jones, Aldo.

And neither had the ability to turn the lights off like this guy does. He’s even doing it in one of the smallest divisions. He is truly one of a kind.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Name another fighter that has the rise that he has, at as young an age as he has.

I know of two and both are in GOAT conversations: Khabib and Jones.

And neither had the ability to turn the lights off like this guy does. He’s even doing it in one of the smallest divisions. He is truly one of a kind.
I'm not sold unless he puts away Max.
 
CatchtheseHands said:
I'm not sold unless he puts away Max.
I think he’s gonna be the first to put Max to sleep. His fighting style is ridiculous. I really think he’s changing the fighting meta with his low fighting stance. You really don’t know whether he’s gonna strike you or take you down.

He has this exaggerated lean forward that puts him in a fantastic position.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
I think he’s gonna be the first to put Max to sleep. His fighting style is ridiculous. I really think he’s changing the fighting meta with his low fighting stance. You really don’t know whether he’s gonna strike you or take you down.

He has this exaggerated lean forward that puts him in a fantastic position.
Bro someone needs to take your keyboard away for 12 hours a day.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
I think he’s gonna be the first to put Max to sleep. His fighting style is ridiculous. I really think he’s changing the fighting meta with his low fighting stance. You really don’t know whether he’s gonna strike you or take you down.

He has this exaggerated lean forward that puts him in a fantastic position.
Justin tried that as well with max. Took a spinning back kick to his face. Just sayin…
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Justin doesn’t really think when he fights he just brawls. There is a reason they called Topuria the matador.
I’m the biggest fan max ever had. But I’d be lying if I said this isn’t a dangerous fight for him. Having said that, max isn’t a walk in the park for anyone.
 
