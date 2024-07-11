Topuria will be the FW GOAT

UndefeatedKnocked out dominant champ by KO (who defended 5x)Is the youngest current champ (27 yrs old)Has a fan favorite style (going for knockouts)He’s handsomeHe speaks EnglishIf he fights even once a year from now till he’s 33 that will be 6 title defenses. What he is currently doing at such a young age is almost Jon Jones esque.He and Alex Periera are the two must watch fighters in the UFC right now for their ability to turn their opponents light switch off. The difference is Topuria is a full decade younger and undefeated.People need to respect Topuria and they will. I reckon after he turns off Max’s lights, all Max’s fans will become Topuria’s fans.