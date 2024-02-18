Media Topuira doesn’t want to give Volk a rematch

If they are quoting his post fight press conference, he went on to say later that Volk actually makes the most sense and that in the end he will take on anyone the UFC puts in front of him.
 
I agree. Volk can win a fight to fight for a title again. I know one was outside of the division but two KO losses in a row should definitely mean no title shot.

Max if he pulls off the upset vs Gaethje and comes back down, or Evloev.
 
Holloway would have humbled this kid. Except now Holloway has to lose years of his life going up a division against the biggest, best version of Gaethje we've ever seen.
 
Hate instant rematches especially when you have a controversy free definitive ending like this fight did. But given the precedent set, you gotta give him one.
 
Topuria will not have much (if any) choice in the matter.

If Volk wants the rematch, he will get it...now whether it is in Volk's best interests to seek it sooner rather than later is another matter.
 
volk has nothing for topuria. Im sorry but he doesnt have the chin, or the power to have a chance. 25 minutes is too long.
This is a young man sport
 
If anyone deserves a rematch it's Volk. Long reigning dominant champ. Bailed the UFC out in Abu Dhabi. Don't think it's particularly good for his health but he deserves it.

Imo Volk should step away for about 8 months and look to fight at the end of the year and if Ilia wants to get a defense in the mean time against Evolev so be it.
 
At some point you have to admit mistakes and change course. Sticking with a precedent purely on principle is a bad idea and discourages change. I'll be extreme, but you could use that argument for slavery. We did it for thousands of years so we gotta keep precedent. Not so good there.
 
So, KO´d twice in like 4 months time...is he looking to get a third one in like 8 months total? 10 months? even if it happens in 8 more months he might end up getting KO´d 3 times in 12 months time...not ideal at 35-36 years old, book it, Volk needs more humbling, this is how Ferguson started...
 
I'm tired of the instant rematches. Volk can tune up some contenders and then get another title shot. It's not that he's any less deserving than other champs either, but the instant rematches are getting old.
 
Volk should take a year out, and then he should have a contenders match-up to get a shot again. immediate rematches are for close decisions, not decisive knock outs.
 
He's pretty dominant against Holloway. Literally 50% of his 145 title fights have been against him.
 
That is exactly what I was going to say.
 
