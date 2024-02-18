Corrado Soprano
At some point you have to admit mistakes and change course. Sticking with a precedent purely on principle is a bad idea and discourages change. I'll be extreme, but you could use that argument for slavery. We did it for thousands of years so we gotta keep precedent. Not so good there.Hate instant rematches especially when you have a controversy free definitive ending like this fight did. But given the precedent set, you gotta give him one.
He's pretty dominant against Holloway. Literally 50% of his 145 title fights have been against him.If anyone deserves a rematch it's Volk. Long reigning dominant champ. Bailed the UFC out in Abu Dhabi. Don't think it's particularly good for his health but he deserves it.
Imo Volk should step away for about 8 months and look to fight at the end of the year and if Ilia wants to get a defense in the mean time against Evolev so be it.
I wouldn't, but think that's what'd happen. Volk should chill and space out his fights, go for big names / big draws at convenient times.I wouldn't mind watching Volk get KOd again
If they are quoting his post fight press conference, he went on to say later that Volk actually makes the most sense and that in the end he will take on anyone the UFC puts in front of him.