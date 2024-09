Uber_Noober said: He’s only gonna need 6 months training to be a contender Click to expand...

Even though I'm the one who says that MMA fighters basically never win Boxing fights, James Toney already attempted to have MMA fights.Randy Couture is 1-0 against James Toney.Throughout the years, Toney has captured many Boxing World Championships. In Boxing fights, he has a record of 77-10-3 (with 2 No Contests). Needless to say, I give a gargantuan amount of respect to James Toney for having MMA fights.Assassins that win Boxing fights always demand MMA fighters to compete in Boxing fights.How many times do assassins that win MMA fights demand Boxers to compete in MMA fights?