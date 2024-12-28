White Whale said: The farms around don't need illegals to pick their crops and the costs remain responsible. Click to expand...

Yes they do,Undocumented immigrants with no work authorization made up 42% of farm workers between 2020-2022.A lot of farms also use documented, legal immigrants simply because they can’t afford to pay high wages and Americans won’t do the work for what they can pay.As far as I can tell, the Trump plan is to deport them all, and all of us fine Americans can fill those grueling, low pay jobs.As for skilled labor? They’re gonna import those.