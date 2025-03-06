Rhood
Hundreds of weather forecasters and other federal National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration employees on probationary status were fired Thursday, lawmakers and weather experts said.
Federal workers who were not let go said the afternoon layoffs included meteorologists who do crucial local forecasts in National Weather Service offices across the country.
Cuts at NOAA appeared to be happening in two rounds, one of 500 and one of 800, said Craig McLean, a former NOAA chief scientist who said he got the information from someone with first-hand knowledge. That’s about 10% of NOAA’s workforce.
The NOAA runs the National Weather Service, which issues vital weather warnings, such as hurricane and tornado warnings, and the National Marine Fisheries Service. It is also responsible for monitoring the health of the oceans and the warming of the climate.
