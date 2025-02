Acting on Trump's order, federal officials opened up two California dams The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers just opened up two California dams. A spokesperson says the flows are 'controlled' and being coordinated with local officials.

Expert describes Trump-ordered Northern California water release as "dumb" After the tragic wildfires in Southern California, President Trump often attributed the disaster to what he said was a lack of water being sent from the northern part of the state, and vowed to fix the problem.

Farmers Plead ‘Stop Our Fields Flooding’ as Trump Opens Dams Trump gloated Friday about sending billions of gallons of water to southern California.

California water regulators deny Trump's claim that US military 'turned on the water' in the state California water regulators have said there's no truth to President Donald Trump's claim that the U.S. military entered the state and “turned on the water.”

Trump Officials Release Water in California That Experts Say Will Serve Little Use Local officials and experts said the water the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began sending downstream on Friday could have been helpful to farmers later this year. President Trump, in an apparent reference to the move, called it a “victory.”