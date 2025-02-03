PBAC
“I don’t know where this water is going, but this is the wrong time of year to be releasing water from these reservoirs. It’s vitally important that we fill our reservoirs in the rainy season so water is available for farms and cities later in the summer,” Gleick said. “I think it’s very strange and it’s disturbing that, after decades of careful local, state and federal coordination, some federal agencies are starting to unilaterally manipulate California’s water supply.”
“This is going to hurt farmers,” Vink said. “This takes water out of their summer irrigation portfolio.”
“Unscheduled water releases require close coordination with local officials and safety personnel, as well as downstream agricultural water users, in order to reduce flood risks to communities and farms,” Padilla said in a letter to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. “Based on the urgent concerns I have heard from my constituents, as well as recent reporting, it appears that gravely insufficient notification was given, recklessly endangering residents downstream.”
"Apparently, Mr. Trump felt that that was going to help Southern California," said water strategist Barry Nelson. "Number one, those rivers aren't connected to Southern California. That water will not get to Southern California. Number two, that's water that the Corps was holding for farmers to irrigate with next summer. Releasing it now, when it's raining doesn't do anybody good, except it creates the very real risk of potential flooding.
“Something really bad could happen because of their nonsensical approach,” said a former official at Bureau of Reclamation, the primary agency responsible for delivering water in the western U.S. “Floods are real. This isn’t playing around with a software company.”
"What's interesting here is that this experience with this just dumb release of water -- that didn't benefit anybody and threatened public safety -- shows that expertise actually matters when you're running big complicated systems," said Nelson. "We'll see if anyone in Washington D.C. is listening to that lesson."
Experts tolThe New York Times that the water released by the Army Corps on Friday has no way of reaching the region affected by the wildfires, which is over 200 miles away, and could have been useful to farmers months from now as irrigation.
Experts expressed dismay on Friday that releasing so much water now served little use for farmers, who typically have higher irrigation needs in the spring and summer months when agricultural fields are abundant.
State and federal officials do release some water from dams before storms to make room for incoming flows, and moderate precipitation is expected in the region over the next 72 hours. But it is a delicately choreographed effort, and water managers usually try to release as little water as possible to ensure there will be enough supplies for farmers and residents later in the year. They also need to ensure that communities below the dams are not overwhelmed by water.
“If the purpose was to help with the fires in Southern California, we do not believe that it will, because that’s not where that water goes,” Ms. Ramos said.
Nor, she added, will the releases be of much use now to farmers because their fields are currently dormant. Rather, the water — which was being held for use during the region’s notoriously hot and dry summers — is likely to run through canals and come to rest in low-lying basins. Among the local concerns, she added, was the possibility of flooding and the re-emergence of Tulare Lake, a vast prehistoric lake that was resurrected in 2023 after a series of intense storms.
