The White Stripes |Seven Nation Army| - (Rate the Song)

Rate the song.

  • 10 - Masterpiece

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 9 - Excellent

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • 8 - Very Good

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 7 - Good

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 6 - Above Average

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Average

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4 - Below Average

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3 - Bad

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2 - Very Bad

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1 - Terrible

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - One of the worst songs ever.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
31,243
Reaction score
40,570


I'm gonna fight 'em off
A seven nation army couldn't hold me back
They're gonna rip it off
Taking their time right behind my back
And I'm talkin' to myself at night
Because I can't forget
Back and forth through my mind
Behind a cigarette

And the message comin' from my eyes says, "Leave it alone"

Don't wanna hear about it
Every single one's got a story to tell
Everyone knows about it
From the Queen of England to the hounds of hell
And if I catch it comin' back my way
I'm gonna serve it to you
And that ain't what you want to hear
But that's what I'll do

And the feeling coming from my bones says, "Find a home"

I'm going to Wichita
Far from this opera for evermore
I'm gonna work the straw
Make the sweat drip out of every pore
And I'm bleeding, and I'm bleeding, and I'm bleeding
Right before the Lord
All the words are gonna bleed from me
And I will think no more

And the stains comin' from my blood tell me, "Go back home"
 
