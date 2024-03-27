MGMT |Time to Pretend| - (Rate the Song)





I'm feelin' rough, I'm feelin' raw

I'm in the prime of my life

Let's make some music, make some money

Find some models for wives

I'll move to Paris, shoot some heroin and fuck with the stars

You man the island and the cocaine and the elegant cars



This is our decision to live fast and die young

We've got the vision, now let's have some fun

Yeah, it's overwhelming, but what else can we do?

Get jobs in offices and wake up for the morning commute?



Forget about our mothers and our friends

We're fated to pretend

To pretend

We're fated to pretend

To pretend



I'll miss the playgrounds

And the animals and digging up worms

I'll miss the comfort of my mother

And the weight of the world

I'll miss my sister, miss my father,

Miss my dog and my home

Yeah, I'll miss the boredom

And the freedom and the time spent alone



But there is really nothing, nothing we can do

Love must be forgotten, life can always start up anew

The models will have children, we'll get a divorce



We'll find some more models, everything must run its course

We'll choke on our vomit and that will be the end

We were fated to pretend

To pretend

We're fated to pretend

To pretend



I said yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah



