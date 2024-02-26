Outkast |Rosa Parks| - (Rate the Song)

What do you rate it at?

  • 10 - Masterpiece

    Votes: 2 50.0%

  • 9 - Excellent

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 8 - Very Good

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • 7 - Good

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 6 - Above Average

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • 5 - Average

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4 - Below Average

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3 - Bad

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2 - Very Bad

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1 - Terrible

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - One of the worst songs ever.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    4
MXZT

MXZT

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
30,974
Reaction score
39,926


Uh-huh, uh-huh, ba-by, yeah-yeah, uh-huh, yeah-yeah, ba-by, uh-huh
Uh-huh, ba-by, uh-huh, yeah-yeah, ba-by, yeah-yeah, uh-huh, uh-huh

Ah-ha, hush that fuss
Everybody move to the back of the bus
Do you wanna bump and slump wit' us?
We the type of people make the club get crunk
Ah-ha, hush that fuss
Everybody move to the back of the bus
Do you wanna bump and slump wit' us?
We the type of people make the club get crunk

Many a day has passed, the night has gone by
But still I find the time to put that bump off in yo' eye
Total chaos, for these playas, thought we was absent
We taking another route to represent the Dungeon Family
Like Great Day, me and and my - decide to take the back way
We stabbin' every city when we headed to that bat cave
A-T-L, Georgia, what do we do for ya?
Bull doggin' - like them Georgetown Hoyas
Boy you soundin' silly, thank my Brougham ain't sittin' pretty
Doin' doughnuts 'round you suckers like them circles around titties
Damn, we the committee, gon' burn it down
But us gone bust you in the mouth with the chorus now, say

Ah-ha, hush that fuss
Everybody move to the back of the bus
Do you wanna bump and slump wit' us?
We the type of people make the club get crunk, say
Ah-ha, hush that fuss
Everybody move to the back of the bus
Do you wanna bump and slump wit' us?
We the type of people make the club get crunk

I met a gypsy and she hipped me to some life game
To simulate then activate the left and right brain
Said baby boy you're only funky as your last cut
You focus on the past your ass'll be a has but
That's one to live by or either that one to die to
I try to just throw it at you determine your own adventure
André, got to her station here's my destination
She got off the bus, the conversation lingered in my head for hours
Took a shower kinda sour cause my favorite group ain't comin' wit' it
But I'm wit' ya you 'cause you probably goin' through it anyway

But anyhow when in doubt, went on out and bought it
'Cause I thought it would be jammin', but examine all the flawsky-wasky
Awfully sad and its costly but that's all she wrote
And I hope I never have to float in that boat
Up - creek "It's weak" is the last quote
That I wanna hear when i'm goin' down when all's said and done
And we got a new Joe in town
When the record player get to skippin' and slowin' down
All y'all can say is them n- earned that crown, but until then

Ah-ha, hush that fuss
Everybody move to the back of the bus
Do you wanna bump and slump wit' us?
We the type of people make the club get crunk, say
Ah-ha, hush that fuss
Everybody move to the back of the bus
Do you wanna bump and slump wit' us?
We the type of people make the club get crunk

Ah-ha, hush that fuss
Everybody move to the back of the bus
Do you wanna bump and slump wit' us?
We the type of people make the club get crunk, say
Ah-ha, hush that fuss
Everybody move to the back of the bus
Do you wanna bump and slump wit' us?
We the type of people make the club get crunk

Uh-huh, uh-huh, ba-by, yeah-yeah, uh-huh, yeah-yeah, ba-by, uh-huh
Uh-huh, ba-by, uh-huh, yeah-yeah, ba-by, yeah-yeah, uh-huh, uh-huh

Ah-ha, hush that fuss
Everybody move to the back of the bus
Do you wanna bump and slump wit' us?
We the type of people make the club get crunk, say
Ah-ha, hush that fuss
Everybody move to the back of the bus
Do you wanna bump and slump wit' us?
We the type of people make the club get crunk
Uh-huh
 
Stating I barely tollerare rap, I can safely say Outkast is the only rap band that appeals to me. This song is ok, but there is NO margin of comparison whatsoever with Ms Jackson .....why ? Simple ....this song lacks that funky factor that is heavily present in Ms Jackson. I voted average.
 
triptych said:
Stating I barely tollerare rap, I can safely say Outkast is the only rap band that appeals to me. This song is ok, but there is NO margin of comparison whatsoever with Ms Jackson .....why ? Simple ....this song lacks that funky factor that is heavily present in Ms Jackson. I voted average.
Click to expand...

That's fair and honest answer, thanks.
 
Another good thing about Rosa Parks is that it resonates with the famous black activist who dared challenge the right wing fascist regime in the USA in that period by not standing up for a white passenger to sit down. Practically,, she anticipated the Black Panther movement of the 60s and BLM of the new millenium. Goooooooo Rosa, lest we ever forget !!!
 
Brings back solid high school memories, so it gets 2 bonus points for a 10 for me!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MXZT
  • Poll
M.I.A |Paper Planes| - (Rate the Song)
Replies
7
Views
190
Long Dark Blues
Long Dark Blues
MXZT
  • Poll
Bob Dylan |Like a Rolling Stone| - (Rate the song)
Replies
19
Views
379
gspieler
gspieler
MXZT
  • Poll
Michael Jackson |Billie Jean| - (Rate the Song)
2
Replies
31
Views
530
Long Dark Blues
Long Dark Blues

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,538
Messages
55,150,060
Members
174,638
Latest member
Possuidor

Share this page

Back
Top