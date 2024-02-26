Outkast |Rosa Parks| - (Rate the Song)

MXZT
Uh-huh, uh-huh, ba-by, yeah-yeah, uh-huh, yeah-yeah, ba-by, uh-huh
Uh-huh, ba-by, uh-huh, yeah-yeah, ba-by, yeah-yeah, uh-huh, uh-huh
Ah-ha, hush that fuss
Everybody move to the back of the bus
Do you wanna bump and slump wit' us?
We the type of people make the club get crunk
Ah-ha, hush that fuss
Everybody move to the back of the bus
Do you wanna bump and slump wit' us?
We the type of people make the club get crunk
Many a day has passed, the night has gone by
But still I find the time to put that bump off in yo' eye
Total chaos, for these playas, thought we was absent
We taking another route to represent the Dungeon Family
Like Great Day, me and and my - decide to take the back way
We stabbin' every city when we headed to that bat cave
A-T-L, Georgia, what do we do for ya?
Bull doggin' - like them Georgetown Hoyas
Boy you soundin' silly, thank my Brougham ain't sittin' pretty
Doin' doughnuts 'round you suckers like them circles around titties
Damn, we the committee, gon' burn it down
But us gone bust you in the mouth with the chorus now, say
Ah-ha, hush that fuss
Everybody move to the back of the bus
Do you wanna bump and slump wit' us?
We the type of people make the club get crunk, say
Ah-ha, hush that fuss
Everybody move to the back of the bus
Do you wanna bump and slump wit' us?
We the type of people make the club get crunk
I met a gypsy and she hipped me to some life game
To simulate then activate the left and right brain
Said baby boy you're only funky as your last cut
You focus on the past your ass'll be a has but
That's one to live by or either that one to die to
I try to just throw it at you determine your own adventure
André, got to her station here's my destination
She got off the bus, the conversation lingered in my head for hours
Took a shower kinda sour cause my favorite group ain't comin' wit' it
But I'm wit' ya you 'cause you probably goin' through it anyway
But anyhow when in doubt, went on out and bought it
'Cause I thought it would be jammin', but examine all the flawsky-wasky
Awfully sad and its costly but that's all she wrote
And I hope I never have to float in that boat
Up - creek "It's weak" is the last quote
That I wanna hear when i'm goin' down when all's said and done
And we got a new Joe in town
When the record player get to skippin' and slowin' down
All y'all can say is them n- earned that crown, but until then
Ah-ha, hush that fuss
Everybody move to the back of the bus
Do you wanna bump and slump wit' us?
We the type of people make the club get crunk, say
Ah-ha, hush that fuss
Everybody move to the back of the bus
Do you wanna bump and slump wit' us?
We the type of people make the club get crunk
Ah-ha, hush that fuss
Everybody move to the back of the bus
Do you wanna bump and slump wit' us?
We the type of people make the club get crunk, say
Ah-ha, hush that fuss
Everybody move to the back of the bus
Do you wanna bump and slump wit' us?
We the type of people make the club get crunk
Uh-huh, uh-huh, ba-by, yeah-yeah, uh-huh, yeah-yeah, ba-by, uh-huh
Uh-huh, ba-by, uh-huh, yeah-yeah, ba-by, yeah-yeah, uh-huh, uh-huh
Ah-ha, hush that fuss
Everybody move to the back of the bus
Do you wanna bump and slump wit' us?
We the type of people make the club get crunk, say
Ah-ha, hush that fuss
Everybody move to the back of the bus
Do you wanna bump and slump wit' us?
We the type of people make the club get crunk
Uh-huh