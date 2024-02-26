Outkast |Rosa Parks| - (Rate the Song)





Uh-huh, uh-huh, ba-by, yeah-yeah, uh-huh, yeah-yeah, ba-by, uh-huh

Uh-huh, ba-by, uh-huh, yeah-yeah, ba-by, yeah-yeah, uh-huh, uh-huh



Ah-ha, hush that fuss

Everybody move to the back of the bus

Do you wanna bump and slump wit' us?

We the type of people make the club get crunk

Ah-ha, hush that fuss

Everybody move to the back of the bus

Do you wanna bump and slump wit' us?

We the type of people make the club get crunk



Many a day has passed, the night has gone by

But still I find the time to put that bump off in yo' eye

Total chaos, for these playas, thought we was absent

We taking another route to represent the Dungeon Family

Like Great Day, me and and my - decide to take the back way

We stabbin' every city when we headed to that bat cave

A-T-L, Georgia, what do we do for ya?

Bull doggin' - like them Georgetown Hoyas

Boy you soundin' silly, thank my Brougham ain't sittin' pretty

Doin' doughnuts 'round you suckers like them circles around titties

Damn, we the committee, gon' burn it down

But us gone bust you in the mouth with the chorus now, say



Ah-ha, hush that fuss

Everybody move to the back of the bus

Do you wanna bump and slump wit' us?

We the type of people make the club get crunk, say

Ah-ha, hush that fuss

Everybody move to the back of the bus

Do you wanna bump and slump wit' us?

We the type of people make the club get crunk



I met a gypsy and she hipped me to some life game

To simulate then activate the left and right brain

Said baby boy you're only funky as your last cut

You focus on the past your ass'll be a has but

That's one to live by or either that one to die to

I try to just throw it at you determine your own adventure

André, got to her station here's my destination

She got off the bus, the conversation lingered in my head for hours

Took a shower kinda sour cause my favorite group ain't comin' wit' it

But I'm wit' ya you 'cause you probably goin' through it anyway



But anyhow when in doubt, went on out and bought it

'Cause I thought it would be jammin', but examine all the flawsky-wasky

Awfully sad and its costly but that's all she wrote

And I hope I never have to float in that boat

Up - creek "It's weak" is the last quote

That I wanna hear when i'm goin' down when all's said and done

And we got a new Joe in town

When the record player get to skippin' and slowin' down

All y'all can say is them n- earned that crown, but until then



Ah-ha, hush that fuss

Everybody move to the back of the bus

Do you wanna bump and slump wit' us?

We the type of people make the club get crunk, say

Ah-ha, hush that fuss

Everybody move to the back of the bus

Do you wanna bump and slump wit' us?

We the type of people make the club get crunk



Ah-ha, hush that fuss

Everybody move to the back of the bus

Do you wanna bump and slump wit' us?

We the type of people make the club get crunk, say

Ah-ha, hush that fuss

Everybody move to the back of the bus

Do you wanna bump and slump wit' us?

We the type of people make the club get crunk



Uh-huh, uh-huh, ba-by, yeah-yeah, uh-huh, yeah-yeah, ba-by, uh-huh

Uh-huh, ba-by, uh-huh, yeah-yeah, ba-by, yeah-yeah, uh-huh, uh-huh



Ah-ha, hush that fuss

Everybody move to the back of the bus

Do you wanna bump and slump wit' us?

We the type of people make the club get crunk, say

Ah-ha, hush that fuss

Everybody move to the back of the bus

Do you wanna bump and slump wit' us?

We the type of people make the club get crunk

Uh-huh