Queen |Bohemian Rhapsody| - (Rate the Song)





Is this the real life?

Is this just fantasy?

Caught in a landslide

No escape from reality



Open your eyes

Look up to the skies and see

I'm just a poor boy, I need no sympathy

Because I'm easy come, easy go

Little high, little low

Any way the wind blows

Doesn't really matter to me, to me



Mama, just killed a man

Put a gun against his head

Pulled my trigger, now he's dead

Mama, life had just begun

But now I've gone and thrown it all away



Mama, ooh

Didn't mean to make you cry

If I'm not back again this time tomorrow

Carry on, carry on as if nothing really matters



Too late, my time has come

Sends shivers down my spine

Body's aching all the time

Goodbye, everybody, I've got to go

Gotta leave you all behind and face the truth



Mama, ooh (Any way the wind blows)

I don't wanna die

I sometimes wish I'd never been born at all



I see a little silhouetto of a man

Scaramouche, Scaramouche, will you do the Fandango?

Thunderbolt and lightning very, very frightening me

(Galileo) Galileo

(Galileo) Galileo

Galileo Figaro

Magnifico-o-o-o-o



I'm just a poor boy, nobody loves me

He's just a poor boy from a poor family

Spare him his life from this monstrosity



Easy come, easy go, will you let me go?

Bismillah! No, we will not let you go (Let him go!)

Bismillah! We will not let you go (Let him go!)

Bismillah! We will not let you go (Let me go!)

Will not let you go (Let me go!)

Never let you go (Never, never, never, never let me go)

Oh oh oh oh

No, no, no, no, no, no, no

Oh, mamma mia, mamma mia (Mamma mia, let me go)

Beelzebub has a devil put aside for me, for me, for me



So you think you can stone me and spit in my eye?

So you think you can love me and leave me to die?

Oh, baby, can't do this to me, baby

Just gotta get out, just gotta get right outta here



Ooh, ooh yeah, ooh yeah



Nothing really matters

Anyone can see

Nothing really matters

Nothing really matters to me



Any way the wind blows