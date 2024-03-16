Queen |Bohemian Rhapsody| - (Rate the Song)

Rate It.

  • 10 - Masterpiece

    Votes: 2 50.0%

  • 9

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • 8

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • 7

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Average

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - One of the worst songs ever.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    4
Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
31,308
Reaction score
40,694


Is this the real life?
Is this just fantasy?
Caught in a landslide
No escape from reality

Open your eyes
Look up to the skies and see
I'm just a poor boy, I need no sympathy
Because I'm easy come, easy go
Little high, little low
Any way the wind blows
Doesn't really matter to me, to me

Mama, just killed a man
Put a gun against his head
Pulled my trigger, now he's dead
Mama, life had just begun
But now I've gone and thrown it all away

Mama, ooh
Didn't mean to make you cry
If I'm not back again this time tomorrow
Carry on, carry on as if nothing really matters

Too late, my time has come
Sends shivers down my spine
Body's aching all the time
Goodbye, everybody, I've got to go
Gotta leave you all behind and face the truth

Mama, ooh (Any way the wind blows)
I don't wanna die
I sometimes wish I'd never been born at all

I see a little silhouetto of a man
Scaramouche, Scaramouche, will you do the Fandango?
Thunderbolt and lightning very, very frightening me
(Galileo) Galileo
(Galileo) Galileo
Galileo Figaro
Magnifico-o-o-o-o

I'm just a poor boy, nobody loves me
He's just a poor boy from a poor family
Spare him his life from this monstrosity

Easy come, easy go, will you let me go?
Bismillah! No, we will not let you go (Let him go!)
Bismillah! We will not let you go (Let him go!)
Bismillah! We will not let you go (Let me go!)
Will not let you go (Let me go!)
Never let you go (Never, never, never, never let me go)
Oh oh oh oh
No, no, no, no, no, no, no
Oh, mamma mia, mamma mia (Mamma mia, let me go)
Beelzebub has a devil put aside for me, for me, for me

So you think you can stone me and spit in my eye?
So you think you can love me and leave me to die?
Oh, baby, can't do this to me, baby
Just gotta get out, just gotta get right outta here

Ooh, ooh yeah, ooh yeah

Nothing really matters
Anyone can see
Nothing really matters
Nothing really matters to me

Any way the wind blows
 
I say between a 9 and 10, I mean its almost flawless.

If you played that song during a funeral people would still sing it ffs lol.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Led Zeppelin |Stairway to Heaven| - (Rate the Song)
Replies
16
Views
417
Yorick
Yorick
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
The Ronettes |Be My Baby| - (Rate the Song)
Replies
10
Views
332
BFoe
BFoe
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
R.E.M |Losing My Religion| - (Rate the Song)
Replies
4
Views
206
Takes_Two_To_Tango
Takes_Two_To_Tango
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
M.I.A |Paper Planes| - (Rate the Song)
Replies
13
Views
433
Hellowhosthat
Hellowhosthat
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Michael Jackson |Billie Jean| - (Rate the Song)
2
Replies
31
Views
783
Long Dark Blues
Long Dark Blues

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,058
Messages
55,253,869
Members
174,706
Latest member
zairu

Share this page

Back
Top