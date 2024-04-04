The Fugees |No Woman No Cry| - (Rate the Song)

(This is a cover and I think it's superior than the original)



[CLEF:] A dedication to all the refugees worldwide
One time say, say, say

I remember when we used to sit in the government yard in Brooklyn.
Observing the crookedness as it mingled with the good people we meet.
Good friends we had,
Good friends we've lost along the way.
In this great future you can't forget your past,
So dry your tears I say
And to my peeps who passed
Away,
No woman, no cry, no woman no cry, say say say.
Hey little sister don't shed no tears
No woman no cry say say say.
I remember when we used to rock in a project yard in Jersey,
And little Georgie would make the firelight,
As stolen cars passed through the night
And then we'd hit the corner store for Roots, paper, and brew.
My drink's my only remedy
For pain of losing family, but while I'm gone Shorty,
Everything's gonna be alright, everything's gonna be alright,
Fugees come to the dance tonight, everything's gonna be alright,
O everything's gonna be alright,
The gun man's in the house tonight,
But everything's gonna be alright.

[CHORUS: Oh ah oh ah (7 times)]

[CLEF:]
No woman no cry, no woman no cry.
Hey, little sister, don't shed no tears
no woman no cry say say say.
I remember when we used to sit in a government yard in Trenchtown.
The hypocrites as they mingled with the good people we meet.
Good friends we had Oh good friends we've lost
Along the way hey.
In this great future,
You can't forget your past so dry your tears I say
And no woman no cry. No woman no cry say say say.
Hey, little sister, don't shed no tears
No woman no cry and to my peeps who passed away

[CHORUS: Oh ah oh ah (5 times)]
 
