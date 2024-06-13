The UFC is disrespecting it’s fans

How can the UFC allow the media to speculate on whether the Conor fight is on or off?



They should put out a report stating the fight is on if it’s really going to happen.



Thousands of people spent money to get tickets to this fight and the UFC is keeping them in limbo with no information on whether the fight is happening or not.



Tired of the UFC screwing over the UFC fan base and the fighters.



How are they allowing a contracted fighter to cause rumors to swirl around the media?



This is disgusting behavior by both parties and we UFC fans are the ones having to foot the bill on all this.