The UFC is dead, and it’s no coming back

The UFC is dead, and I don’t think it’s coming back. I took a four-year break from watching, and now the company feels completely unrecognizable. It’s all about cage stalling—basically, Jon Fitch-style tactics dominating the sport. There's no personality left in the sport, and no there are strange people like Colby, but even machida had personality without talking too much

MMA always had a bit of a "trashier" vibe, but now it's just beyond belief. MMA fans have always been known for being more conservative, but it's gotten way worse—almost like it’s become a circus now. And don’t even get me started on the Trump-era, right-wing nonsense that's crept in. I've honestly seen influencers get treated better by the company than MMA legends. It’s a sad state. How can u create a star when the company comes first?
 
Is this a shitty attempt at trolling? I'm about to be 42 and have been attending live events since I was 13. I still love it just as much. There are more incredible striking battles than John Fitch style fighting I don't know what the fuck you're talking about.
 
It's watered down as hell but it's certainly not dead. Just watch the main and maybe co-main of every event and it equals out to before the Bergensteins bought it.
 
Name a star ? This isn’t a troll post. Check my post history .
 
Heard they going to Netflix for billion dollars a year though?
 
be honest, are you wearing a mask right now?
 
Can I answer you tomorrow when I'm not drunk and high please
 
