The UFC is dead, and it’s no coming back

The UFC is dead, and I don’t think it’s coming back. I took a four-year break from watching, and now the company feels completely unrecognizable. It’s all about cage stalling—basically, Jon Fitch-style tactics dominating the sport. There's no personality left in the sport, and no there are strange people like Colby, but even machida had personality without talking too much
MMA always had a bit of a "trashier" vibe, but now it's just beyond belief. MMA fans have always been known for being more conservative, but it's gotten way worse—almost like it’s become a circus now. And don’t even get me started on the Trump-era, right-wing nonsense that's crept in. I've honestly seen influencers get treated better by the company than MMA legends. It’s a sad state. How can u create a star when the company comes first?
