The UFC are doing a disservice to Pereira and his legacy

I firmly believe that Pereira is down to fight anyone at any time, and that he has a good chance against Ank but the UFC are standing in the way of his legacy giving him spoon fed 8th ranked cherry picks instead.

Let the man test himself against the best and legitimize his legacy by beating guys who will test his wrestling and striking.

Ank will be a good test and if he can beat him, and move up to HW and claim a title against the monsters there that can wrestle he immediately enters GOAT talks.
 
I think too many people are making a stink out of this. I'm sure they will make Ank vs Poatan.

Let the Rakic fight play out. Let Poatan rest and I think we eventually get to see it.
 
He just tested his striking against arguably the best striker in the division, and most likely Ankelave the only wrestler in division is next opponent.

This is like Khabib never fight a D1 wrestler or a great striker with TDD. It’s very hard when those fighters don’t exist in the division you fight in.
 
We should have already got to see Ank and Pereira, why are they wasting the tail end of his prime on Rountree?
 
Those guys should just quit their Abu Dhabi bs. Alex is an insane star now, i can't remember Aldo or Anderson being this big without Rede Globo hype in Brazil, his legacy is already good enough for him to retire as a legend in 2 sports.


Plus Anka ain't no wrestler, he's going to sleep.
 
Well, the UFC is a sports entertainment company. So considering how boring and stupid Ankalaev is, the most entertaining thing for the UFC to do would be to NEVER give Ankalaev a shot at the belt. He doesn't have a great record anyway and NO ONE wants to watch him fight.

{<jordan}
 
It's nonsense. The UFC are clearly stalling this fight from happening and making Ank fight Rakic is a joke just as bad as the Rountree fight tonight (though entertaining)
 
