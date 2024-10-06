The UFC are doing a disservice to Pereira and his legacy

I firmly believe that Pereira is down to fight anyone at any time, and that he has a good chance against Ank but the UFC are standing in the way of his legacy giving him spoon fed 8th ranked cherry picks instead.



Let the man test himself against the best and legitimize his legacy by beating guys who will test his wrestling and striking.



Ank will be a good test and if he can beat him, and move up to HW and claim a title against the monsters there that can wrestle he immediately enters GOAT talks.