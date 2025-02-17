  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

The UFC has been screwing Ankaleav for years. Who else wants to see him take the belt?

Dreyga_King of Sherbums

Dreyga_King of Sherbums

Your Poster of The Year 2024
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 14, 2019
Messages
22,612
Reaction score
49,665
Alright, Sherbums, let’s be real—Magomed Ankalaev should already be the undisputed UFC Light Heavyweight Champion.

He’s literally 13 seconds from being undefeated in MMA. His only so-called “loss” came with a second left on the clock in a fight he was dominating. If that fight had gone just a few more seconds, we’d be talking about an undefeated fighter on one of the most dominant runs in the sport.

And don’t act like you didn’t respect Ank when he was coming up. Back then, everyone loved him for being an exciting knockout artist. The man has 10 knockouts. This isn’t some point-fighting wrestler we’re talking about—Ank was flatlining guys on his way up. It’s only because the UFC forced him into their BS politics that they started pushing this fake “boring” narrative.

And speaking of robberies, we all know what happened against Jan. The majority of fans on this forum know he beat Blachowicz. That was a championship-winning performance. But instead of strapping the belt around his waist like they should have, the UFC rigged the result, gave us a draw, and immediately moved on to Hill vs. Glover. Blatant screwing over of Ankalaev.

Let’s also talk about the fact that Ank is the most well-rounded fighter in the 205 division. Nobody else has his elite striking, high-level wrestling, and championship-level composure. And despite that, he’s been forced to fight his way through the rankings again while guys like Rountree—ranked #8—get title shots. Make it make sense, Sherbums.

And let’s not pretend that the only reason Alex has the belt is because the UFC was punishing Ank. They refused to give him the shot he already earned multiple times. Then, when Ank finally got close again, Alex literally tried to book a fight in the middle of Ramadan to duck him. Pereira knows what’s coming, and so does Dana.

Instead of giving Ank the rightful fight against Pereira, they hand Khalil Rountree a title shot out of nowhere. Meanwhile, Ankalaev is on the longest active win streak in the division and still has to beg for his title shot.

So tell me, Sherbums, who else is rooting for Big Ank? The man Dana and the UFC have tried to screw over at every turn is finally getting his shot. We all knew the truth the night he beat Jan. Now it’s time for him to prove it once and for all. The rightful king is coming.
 
Anyone that really hates the UFC is rooting for Ank . Would go from the UFC biggest draw since Conor and by far biggest star an replace him with a champ thst cant even draw a bath for his buddies , unlikeable , un interesting.
 
Streeter said:
Anyone that really hates the UFC is rooting for Ank . Would go from the UFC biggest draw since Conor and by far biggest star an replace him with a champ thst cant even draw a bath for his buddies , unlikeable , un interesting.
Click to expand...

It is absolutely NONSENSICAL to call Poatan the biggest draw since Conor. He nowhere near close.

Khabib CLEARLY has that distinction

Alex isn’t even bigger than Islam
 
Yeah Ank might not be a JBG blood warrior but he's a great fighter and and he's been toiling away for a while against some Dawgs. Even with his lackluster fights he's winning and it's hard to deny him inshallah
 
iu
 
Dreyga_King of Sherbums said:
Alright, Sherbums, let’s be real—Magomed Ankalaev should already be the undisputed UFC Light Heavyweight Champion.

He’s literally 13 seconds from being undefeated in MMA. His only so-called “loss” came with a second left on the clock in a fight he was dominating. If that fight had gone just a few more seconds, we’d be talking about an undefeated fighter on one of the most dominant runs in the sport.

And don’t act like you didn’t respect Ank when he was coming up. Back then, everyone loved him for being an exciting knockout artist. The man has 10 knockouts. This isn’t some point-fighting wrestler we’re talking about—Ank was flatlining guys on his way up. It’s only because the UFC forced him into their BS politics that they started pushing this fake “boring” narrative.

And speaking of robberies, we all know what happened against Jan. The majority of fans on this forum know he beat Blachowicz. That was a championship-winning performance. But instead of strapping the belt around his waist like they should have, the UFC rigged the result, gave us a draw, and immediately moved on to Hill vs. Glover. Blatant screwing over of Ankalaev.

Let’s also talk about the fact that Ank is the most well-rounded fighter in the 205 division. Nobody else has his elite striking, high-level wrestling, and championship-level composure. And despite that, he’s been forced to fight his way through the rankings again while guys like Rountree—ranked #8—get title shots. Make it make sense, Sherbums.

And let’s not pretend that the only reason Alex has the belt is because the UFC was punishing Ank. They refused to give him the shot he already earned multiple times. Then, when Ank finally got close again, Alex literally tried to book a fight in the middle of Ramadan to duck him. Pereira knows what’s coming, and so does Dana.

Instead of giving Ank the rightful fight against Pereira, they hand Khalil Rountree a title shot out of nowhere. Meanwhile, Ankalaev is on the longest active win streak in the division and still has to beg for his title shot.

So tell me, Sherbums, who else is rooting for Big Ank? The man Dana and the UFC have tried to screw over at every turn is finally getting his shot. We all knew the truth the night he beat Jan. Now it’s time for him to prove it once and for all. The rightful king is coming.
Click to expand...
already a thread on this
 
Hdfi said:
The UFC haters are all rooting for Ankalaev...
Click to expand...
nah its more about Potan being given favorable match ups. If Ank has a single braincell he will grapple in this fight make it Stipe vs Ngannou 1 all over again. imho
easy 50-45
 
Ank is the kind of dull personality the sport doesn't need in the championship group. I see an Octagon nap in his future; Alex will put him to sleep.
 
Rooting for? Nah, not really.

He's super legit and definitely more well-rounded but Pereira is more fun to watch. Ank is very much willing to work with what you give him rather than really go out there for the win. He's capable of a crisp KO if you come at him all wild but if you won't present an opening he's cool with just waiting for it while he picks at you.
 
I wouldn’t mind Ankalaev winning, but a win for Perreira could potentially lead to some very interesting match-ups…

Possibly in the heavy-weight division.
 
This fight ain’t going decision … don’t care how boring or low volume ankalaev has been in a few past bouts

He will go for the kill right away

Fight will end under 3 for sure

Money would be on Ank … but god knows I’m rooting for Alex here big time
 
I'm sure a buncha contrarian dorks and self-hating masochists are.

Yknow, the type of people who are somehow offended by a blood and guts highlight reel machine super active champion who single-handedly carried 2024 on his back like a jansport.

The type of people who'd want to trade that for a habitual bed-shitting natural insomnia cure like Ank who's way more active whining and making diva demands on Twitter than he ever is in a fight.

I'm sure there's a lot of people like that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dreyga_King of Sherbums
  • Poll Poll
What Would It Take For You To Believe That The UFC is Protecting Poatan from Ankalaev?
2 3
Replies
49
Views
1K
Blanqa Blanqua
Blanqa Blanqua
E
UFC want Pereira to lose to Khamzat instead of Ank....
2 3 4
Replies
74
Views
3K
Pequeño Corey
Pequeño Corey
MarioLemieux
The UFC are doing a disservice to Pereira and his legacy
2
Replies
22
Views
853
Cheese_&_mma_lover
Cheese_&_mma_lover
L
Realistically speaking, when do you see Ankalaev getting the title shot?
2
Replies
30
Views
1K
Psychojoe86
P
MarioLemieux
Ankalaev has nothing for Pereira
2
Replies
24
Views
769
Bork Neslar
Bork Neslar

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,587
Messages
56,908,661
Members
175,454
Latest member
laila20

Share this page

Back
Top