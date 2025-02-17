The UFC has been screwing Ankaleav for years. Who else wants to see him take the belt?

Alright, Sherbums, let’s be real—Magomed Ankalaev should already be the undisputed UFC Light Heavyweight Champion.



He’s literally 13 seconds from being undefeated in MMA. His only so-called “loss” came with a second left on the clock in a fight he was dominating. If that fight had gone just a few more seconds, we’d be talking about an undefeated fighter on one of the most dominant runs in the sport.



And don’t act like you didn’t respect Ank when he was coming up. Back then, everyone loved him for being an exciting knockout artist. The man has 10 knockouts. This isn’t some point-fighting wrestler we’re talking about—Ank was flatlining guys on his way up. It’s only because the UFC forced him into their BS politics that they started pushing this fake “boring” narrative.



And speaking of robberies, we all know what happened against Jan. The majority of fans on this forum know he beat Blachowicz. That was a championship-winning performance. But instead of strapping the belt around his waist like they should have, the UFC rigged the result, gave us a draw, and immediately moved on to Hill vs. Glover. Blatant screwing over of Ankalaev.



Let’s also talk about the fact that Ank is the most well-rounded fighter in the 205 division. Nobody else has his elite striking, high-level wrestling, and championship-level composure. And despite that, he’s been forced to fight his way through the rankings again while guys like Rountree—ranked #8—get title shots. Make it make sense, Sherbums.



And let’s not pretend that the only reason Alex has the belt is because the UFC was punishing Ank. They refused to give him the shot he already earned multiple times. Then, when Ank finally got close again, Alex literally tried to book a fight in the middle of Ramadan to duck him. Pereira knows what’s coming, and so does Dana.



Instead of giving Ank the rightful fight against Pereira, they hand Khalil Rountree a title shot out of nowhere. Meanwhile, Ankalaev is on the longest active win streak in the division and still has to beg for his title shot.



So tell me, Sherbums, who else is rooting for Big Ank? The man Dana and the UFC have tried to screw over at every turn is finally getting his shot. We all knew the truth the night he beat Jan. Now it’s time for him to prove it once and for all. The rightful king is coming.