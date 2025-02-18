  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

My take (not hot at all) of Potan vs Ank (detailed) outcome

1st RD: Pereira keeps him at range landing way too many leg kicks. Those leg kicks with no telegraph that Ank could not capitalize for a TD.
Probably lots of them ending a sequence countering Ank.

Ank is a good striker, but watch his fight against Rakic: he is VERY frontal, his enters are somewhat easy to read (almost blitzes): fine at the "get in", lacking in the "get out".
He has good, fast, powerful straight hands and kicks. But is very flat-footed.

2nd RD: Ank goes full wrestling, but his legs are not up to par. He gets a TD or more, and some control time.
Probably gets the round clearly assuming the TDs are clean and don't need much clinch. In that case, he scores the round anyway but takes serious damage from nasty knees and elbows.

3rd RD: Ank is gassed and his legs are totally gone. Alex respects his power and pieces him up methodically.
5' being gassed and with reduced mobility with Alex is a lot of time.
Only when Ank is seriously hurt, Alex definitely hunts him goes for the kill.

The final outcome is a RD 3 TKO very similar to the Rountree one or a nasty KO like Jiri #2.
 
I dunno. Ankalaev went 5 rounds with Jan and there was a lot of rasslin in that one. His gas tank was nearing empty but he was still serviceable. I think we see poatan land some heavy strikes at the beginning of each round while standing until an inevitable Dagestani blanket struggle huggle keeps the fight from happening. Either Poatan by strikes late in the fight or a boring ass Ankalaev decision. Regretfully I think it's the latter of the two outcomes.
 
