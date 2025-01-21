That one time Ankalaev and pereira fought on the same card…

Ahead of their title fight at UFC 313, I wanted to recall that one time they both fought on the same card.Ironically, considering their positions now, it was pereira who fought on Ankalaevs undercard. Really shows how rapid pereiras rise has been.For those who remember, on March 12th 2022, ankalaev fought Thiago Santos in his first main event of an actual decent fight night card at the apex (weird I know) while pereira opened the main card against Bruno Silva in only his 2nd ufc fight.Links to both fights below:Interesting thing with both these fights, they were stylistically very different performances (Ankalaev outpointed Santos (despite getting knocked down in the 2nd) while Pereira systematically dismantled and arguably destroyed Silva (despite a close 2nd rd)).The added irony is that both their fights marked the beginning of the end for their opponents.Santos went 0-4 after this while Silva went 1-5.Not a lot of relevance to their upcoming title fights, maybe other than Ank getting caught and dropped by a guy far less precise and powerful than pereira but still an interesting point in time where the two fought on the same card.