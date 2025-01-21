  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

That one time Ankalaev and pereira fought on the same card…

Ahead of their title fight at UFC 313, I wanted to recall that one time they both fought on the same card.

Ironically, considering their positions now, it was pereira who fought on Ankalaevs undercard. Really shows how rapid pereiras rise has been.

For those who remember, on March 12th 2022, ankalaev fought Thiago Santos in his first main event of an actual decent fight night card at the apex (weird I know) while pereira opened the main card against Bruno Silva in only his 2nd ufc fight.

1737417218703.jpeg

Links to both fights below:






Interesting thing with both these fights, they were stylistically very different performances (Ankalaev outpointed Santos (despite getting knocked down in the 2nd) while Pereira systematically dismantled and arguably destroyed Silva (despite a close 2nd rd)).

The added irony is that both their fights marked the beginning of the end for their opponents.

Santos went 0-4 after this while Silva went 1-5.

Not a lot of relevance to their upcoming title fights, maybe other than Ank getting caught and dropped by a guy far less precise and powerful than pereira but still an interesting point in time where the two fought on the same card.
 
That was the fight after Dan Hardy stole Veronica from Khalil Rountree, and he spazzed out then kicked the living shit out of his poor opponent...

x5byifM.gif


Both have come a long way, really hyped for this fight, the 2 best LHWs and you get 2 big fanbases colliding(Dagestanis and Pereira fans)
 
