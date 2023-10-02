  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Movies The Truman Show vs. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind - Which is the better film?

Which is the better film?

Two of Jim Carrey best films. He really showcases his dramatic acting chops in these films.



The Truman Show (plot summary):

Truman is a man whose life is a fake one.

The place he lives is, in fact, a big studio with hidden cameras everywhere, and all his friends and people around him, are actors who play their roles in the most popular TV-series in the world: The Truman Show.

Truman thinks that he is an ordinary man with an ordinary life and has no idea about how he is exploited. Until one day he finds out everything.

Will he react?


Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (plot summary):

Much to his surprise, timid Joel Barish is shocked to discover that the love of his life, sparky Clementine, has had him erased from her memory.

As a result, hurt and angry, Joel wants to pay her back in the same coin, going as far as to undergo a painless but intricate medical procedure to do the same.

However, poor Joel is utterly unaware that darkness is an essential part of the light. And as the once-cherished recollections of Clementine gradually fade away, giving way to a soulless black void, something unexpected happens.

Now Joel has second thoughts, toying with the idea of stopping the irreversible process. Who said ignorance is bliss?



MV5BMDIzODcyY2EtMmY2MC00ZWVlLTgwMzAtMjQwOWUyNmJjNTYyXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyNDk3NzU2MTQ@._V1_.jpg

xtAFddnDZD7E5tKHo99u4Ca1rdi.jpg
 
I find comedians like Carrey and Sandler's best films to be the ones that are not comedies.

That being said, I can't choose between these two. They're both great.
 
Truman show. Great movie and very rewatchable. I have it around a 10. Eternal sunshine is great too though.
 
Haven't seen eternal sunshine so can't make an informed decision. It never appealed to me to watch it
 
Both are great movies.
Eternal Sunshine is his best film. But it's a bit slow and is kinda depressing. I voted Eternal Sunshine, but I have to be in the right mood to watch it.

Truman Show is more fun though and happier. When it's on TV I will usually just leave it on.
 
Can't decide.
Both are awesome.

Truly, as ts said, two of Jim Carrey's best flims.
 
Never seen the second one, but Truman is very good
 
Eternal sunshine is a fantastic and brilliant film.

Truman show is just the big screen adaptation of every 9-year-old's idiotic fantasy that you're secretly the star of your own show. It's not even clever.
 
Fedorgasm said:
Eternal sunshine is a fantastic and brilliant film.

Truman show is just the big screen adaptation of every 9-year-old's idiotic fantasy that you're secretly the star of your own show. It's not even clever.
It's every 9 year old's fantasy to be trapped in a world without your choosing and have everything in your life, from your wife to your best friend to your parents be a set up since you were a baby?
 
revoltub said:
It's every 9 year old's fantasy to be trapped in a world without your choosing and have everything in your life, from your wife to your best friend to your parents be a set up since you were a baby?
No it's not a goal, more like a "what-if"

Like, what if my life is a TV show and everyone's watching me masturbate?
 
Fedorgasm said:
No it's not a goal, more like a "what-if"

Like, what if my life is a TV show and everyone's watching me masturbate?
In the film though the whole idea of it is that Truman DOESNT like that his whole life is a movie. It never makes it seem like it would be fun or exciting. Quite the opposite.

Truman Show is tonally light in presentation and a PG movie but there is a lot of dark stuff and themes going on in the film.
 
TheTickG said:
I find comedians like Carrey and Sandler's best films to be the ones that are not comedies.

That being said, I can't choose between these two. They're both great.
Sandler I agree but I love Yes, Man way to much.
 
I've never Eternal Sunshine, but Truman Show is a classic, and I dare I say a masterpiece, given how prophetic it was of modern society.
 
Truman.

I liked Spotless, but I watched it at a time when I was lonely and the only women that I knew were getting pounded on screen.

Truman Show, to me, is about a man who had an epiphany about being a cog in the wheel and wishes to escape the shackles of a predetermined life, which resonates with me a lot, as I'm not living the life I want to, but feel trapped where I am.
 
I liked both movies but have to vote for Truman Show since its a far more rewatchable movie than ESotSM.
 
