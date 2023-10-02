Two of Jim Carrey best films. He really showcases his dramatic acting chops in these films.The Truman Show (plot summary):Truman is a man whose life is a fake one.The place he lives is, in fact, a big studio with hidden cameras everywhere, and all his friends and people around him, are actors who play their roles in the most popular TV-series in the world: The Truman Show.Truman thinks that he is an ordinary man with an ordinary life and has no idea about how he is exploited. Until one day he finds out everything.Will he react?Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (plot summary):Much to his surprise, timid Joel Barish is shocked to discover that the love of his life, sparky Clementine, has had him erased from her memory.As a result, hurt and angry, Joel wants to pay her back in the same coin, going as far as to undergo a painless but intricate medical procedure to do the same.However, poor Joel is utterly unaware that darkness is an essential part of the light. And as the once-cherished recollections of Clementine gradually fade away, giving way to a soulless black void, something unexpected happens.Now Joel has second thoughts, toying with the idea of stopping the irreversible process. Who said ignorance is bliss?