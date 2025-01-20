  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Movies In the Name of the Father vs. On the Waterfront - Which is the better film?

Which is the better film?

  • In the Name of the Father

  • On the Waterfront

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Two remarkable acting performances from the lead actors.

That's not including the rest of the casts which just as incredible.

And two very good films.

Who do you got?



In the Name of the Father - Plot Summary:


Unemployed young Irishman Gerry Conlon (Daniel Day-Lewis) gets by as a petty thief in 1970s Belfast.

When local IRA leaders get fed up with him, he flees to England and meets up with his friend Paul Hill (John Lynch). On the same night that the IRA bombs a nearby pub, the friends get kicked out of their communal digs and are forced to sleep in a park.

He returns to Belfast, but is arrested as the prime suspect in the bombing and imprisoned, where he spends 15 years trying to clear his name.


On the Waterfront - Plot Summary:


Dockworker Terry Malloy had been an up-and-coming boxer until powerful local mob boss Johnny Friendly persuaded him to throw a fight.

When a longshoreman is murdered before he can testify about Friendly's control of the Hoboken waterfront, Terry teams up with the dead man's sister Edie and the streetwise priest Father Barry to testify himself, against the advice of Friendly's lawyer, Terry's older brother Charley.





 
I'm already bored and haven't watched either yet...
 
