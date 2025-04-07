A classic Tom Cruise vs. Brad Pitt.



Two of the biggest movie stars ever.



Only born a year apart.



Which film of theirs is better?





War of the Worlds - plot summary:



Sadly, the hard-working and disillusioned New Jersey dockworker, Ray Ferrier, has failed as a husband, and as a father. Estranged from his troubled teenage son, Robbie, and his little daughter, Rachel, Ray struggles to build bridges with his kids, as his ex-wife, Mary Ann, drops them off at his house for the weekend.



But, pretty soon, things will get from bad to worse, when, out of the blue, mysterious electromagnetic pulses and violent sets of lightning flashes start hammering the area, and a full-scale, all-out invasion of a technologically-advanced alien species wreaks havoc on a completely defenceless Earth.



Now, Ray must find a way to protect his family, as they all try to reunite with Mary Ann; however, can a single man and a mere mortal alone outsmart the legions of pitiless intergalactic invaders?





World War Z - plot summary:



A virulent and unprecedented pandemic of global proportions which turns humans into rabid flesh-eating zombies takes the world by surprise.



Under these circumstances, the retired United Nations special agent, Gerry Lane, must leave behind a peaceful family life, a wife and two daughters, to escort a team of scientists on a mission to find a cure, navigating through zombie-swarmed cities.



However, as the deadly pathogen obliterates entire areas, incessantly giving birth to diseased masses of freshly-reanimated undead, the frail hope of finding a viable solution starts drifting away. Does humanity have enough time to wait for a miracle?















Or.









