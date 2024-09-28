Some people say that Jiri underperformed vs Poatan due to him being more gun-shy than usual.



But when we think about it, back in their first fight, when Jiri pulled the trigger the most, it was right then that Poatan dropped him on his knees. And in the first round of their 2nd fight, the most significant strikes from Alex came when Jiri pressed...



However, the second point imo is still not proof that Jiri did not underperform, because the moments he pressured may have been less rational or focused due to, perhaps, his mentality being shaken from the magic, spell stuff he believed in.



So, did Jiri underperform and thus, we still have not seen the perfect storm? Or nah, he did not underperform and Poatan was just way better still than in their first fight?