The Most Irritating fighters in UFC history

Who and why???
For me....
Tito Ortiz- Every excuse in the book and then some. Painful to listen to. Can't words use.
Alex Hernandez- A level of cockiness before fighting Cerrone we've rarely seen. So cocky, he instantly became dislikeable for life.
Tyron Woodley- painful rap career, thought he could call his shots at every twist and turn, despite extremely boring title defenses, and failure to see reality
Jamahal Hill- Becoming more irritating by the day
Julian Lane- A nobody who said some pretty dumb things. His rep is that of "dumb"
Wes Sims- Made a turnaround in recent years, but man... remember this guy?
Joe Son- He got everything coming to him.
