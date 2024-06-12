  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

The Most Irritating fighters in UFC history

L

Lionheart7167

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jan 8, 2013
Messages
626
Reaction score
780
Who and why???

For me....

Tito Ortiz- Every excuse in the book and then some. Painful to listen to. Can't words use.
Alex Hernandez- A level of cockiness before fighting Cerrone we've rarely seen. So cocky, he instantly became dislikeable for life.
Tyron Woodley- painful rap career, thought he could call his shots at every twist and turn, despite extremely boring title defenses, and failure to see reality
Jamahal Hill- Becoming more irritating by the day
Julian Lane- A nobody who said some pretty dumb things. His rep is that of "dumb"
Wes Sims- Made a turnaround in recent years, but man... remember this guy?
Joe Son- He got everything coming to him.
 
Tyron Woodley lost the plot more after he left UFC. I dont find him irritating more than.."WHY Tyron,cmon why"

I dont know why Joe Son is irritating to anyone, he hasnt been around in almost 30 yrs.
 
all the ones who don't fight like i want them to and then fuck my parlays up because THEY DECIDED TO LOSE. selfish bastards never think about all the faceless degenerate gamblers who got their rent money riding on their ass.
 
Ryan Hall, if we're talking about the fighting style. If it's about their personalities, too many to mention but Woodley and Rousey are somewhere up there.
 
Friendly Farmer said:
Ryan Hall, if we're talking about the fighting style. If it's about their personalities, too many to mention but Woodley and Rousey are somewhere up there.
Click to expand...
Oh man I am a huge fan of Ryan Hall. I love that people hate his style. Makes me root for him harder. Esp the shrug at the end. G'wan trigger those losers.
 
I'm going to add Julianna Pena. Luckily she is easier on the eyes outside of fight night but not only his her personality annoying but I still find it sad she is a top 5 fighter in a division in the UFC.

Marvin Vettori also. I find his interviews quite irritating and I'll never forget the amount of delusion he had after he lost to Adesanya for the belt.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

NoBiasJustMMA
Is Topuria the most unlikable UFC champion in UFC history?
5 6 7
Replies
133
Views
4K
VAfan
VAfan

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,258
Messages
55,681,337
Members
174,892
Latest member
amaralsyed

Share this page

Back
Top