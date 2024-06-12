The Most Irritating fighters in UFC history

Who and why???



For me....



Tito Ortiz- Every excuse in the book and then some. Painful to listen to. Can't words use.

Alex Hernandez- A level of cockiness before fighting Cerrone we've rarely seen. So cocky, he instantly became dislikeable for life.

Tyron Woodley- painful rap career, thought he could call his shots at every twist and turn, despite extremely boring title defenses, and failure to see reality

Jamahal Hill- Becoming more irritating by the day

Julian Lane- A nobody who said some pretty dumb things. His rep is that of "dumb"

Wes Sims- Made a turnaround in recent years, but man... remember this guy?

Joe Son- He got everything coming to him.