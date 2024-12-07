Who are the three most disliked fighters in the UFC currently?

Colby, Belal, Garry and Pena

To be fair, I think people are too harsh on guys like Belal and Garry at times



There's other disliked fighters that are more conflicted though, they are both hated and loved if that makes sense

Jones is a good example for that, Izzy and Islam as well IMO



Topuria maybe falls into this category? He's a bit weird, I feel like a lot of the reason behind people disliking him was due to him fighting two fan favorites back to back