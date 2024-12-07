Who are the three most disliked fighters in the UFC currently?

Conor doesn't count.

1) Jamahal Hill.
2) Jon Jones.
3) Michael Chandler (I'm biased here cause fuck that guy, tbh)

Maybe Merab? Magomed is hated too but Jones and Jamahal are next level imo.
What is your list?
 
Aljo still has a lot of hate. Belal is really unlikable as well.
 
Aljo still has a lot of hate. Belal is really unlikable as well.
I agree. Might be a weak metric but as hated as Aljo and Belal are, I don't think they are are hated as Jones and Hill.
You won't find a single positive comment on their videos/interviews and the like dislike ratio is pretty telling too.
 
Colby, Belal, Garry and Pena
To be fair, I think people are too harsh on guys like Belal and Garry at times

There's other disliked fighters that are more conflicted though, they are both hated and loved if that makes sense
Jones is a good example for that, Izzy and Islam as well IMO

Topuria maybe falls into this category? He's a bit weird, I feel like a lot of the reason behind people disliking him was due to him fighting two fan favorites back to back
 
Aljo still has a lot of hate. Belal is really unlikable as well.
The Aljo hate I think has cooled down a bit, but it's still there
If this was still 2021 though, Aljo would most likely be at number one or a high two
 
Seems like Hill.. but who knows. Doesn’t seem like he has many fans.
 
Oh shit I almost forgot Smith lol
Maybe not top three, but he can say some pretty silly stuff at times
 
Seems like Hill.. but who knows. Doesn’t seem like he has many fans.
I think it's gone beyond the tactic of "any press is good press", the guy just seems like buffoon who's trying way too hard
 
Khamzat not in this list? I must visit a different sherdog.
 
Depending on who you ask, everyone is hated. It would be easier to list the universally loved ones: Max, Rob, Poatan, Shavkat… Maybe a couple from the fighting nerds team. That’s it.
 
I don't think any one comes close to Jones if you discount Conor
Garry and Hill are hated but are no where near as well known to be as hated.

Maybe Colby has more ratio of haters to fans
 
Covington
Garry
Strickland
Jones and Chandler are two of my favorites!
 
Colby without a doubt. what is there to like about him?
 
I would add TheChris - he was almost forgotten but the Bruno Silva fight reminded us what a scumbag this dude is
 
