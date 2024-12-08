Is Bryan Battle the first non-point fighter in UFC history to get boo'ed for winning?

The guy always presses the action and comes in hard like Nate Diaz, yet the audience hates it. I don't get it.

People never boo'ed Tyron Woodley when he had his back against the cage in every fight.

People never boo'ed Leon Edwards for sitting back comfortably with his pillows and coasting during fights.

People never boo'ed Tim Sylvia for wall n stalling heavyweight contenders.

But people wanna boo battle.



Why?