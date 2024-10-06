The Greatness of a Champion in Correlation with Activity

Alex Pereira is quickly on the rise when it comes to discussing the greatest fighters of all time and it isn't just how great he looks at LHW and the way he dominates his opponents, it's the activity. It's immeasurably more difficult to maintain dominance when you take on any opponent in front of you and fight at the rate that Pereira is fighting. Things like this should contribute far more in terms of a fighter's greatness as opposed to biding time, picking opponents and fighting once or twice a year. Pereira is arguably the greatest LHW of all time for me.