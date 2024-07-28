The Big Belal Muhammad Apology Thread

Koya
Mar 21, 2016
2,152
3,016
Every one of you guys dissed and dismissed Belal. I was a fan since day one. I've got threads defending Belal.
Now in the right sherdog tradition: eat crow and come apologize so you can get blessed by our new Palestinian champ.
All people who said they never remembered the name, write us your best apology. Maybe we'll accept.
