The Big Belal Muhammad Apology Thread

Every one of you guys dissed and dismissed Belal. I was a fan since day one. I've got threads defending Belal.

Now in the right sherdog tradition: eat crow and come apologize so you can get blessed by our new Palestinian champ.

All people who said they never remembered the name, write us your best apology. Maybe we'll accept.
 
Koya said:
Every one of you guys dissed and dismissed Belal. I was a fan since day one. I've got threads defending Belal.

Now in the right sherdog tradition: eat crow and come apologize so you can get blessed by our new Palestinian champ.

All people who said they never remembered the name, write us your best apology. Maybe we'll accept.
Doesn't if he loses his next fight, the guy is in the history books as a champion, and Colby isn't.
 
On the Belal train since day one. Through the ups and downs and here we are.

Remember the name and enjoy your crow fellas. Let your tears add salt if needed.
 
I like Belal, never thought he had the most exciting style, he was what you would call a workhorse, puts in the work to get the W.

I did think Leon was going to win by 4th or 5th round TKO or DEC for Leon.

So, I am here to eat my crow and apologize. Please toast my crow and get me a side of fries.
 
I apologise to my past self for making us sit through his boring ass lay and pray decisions every time ye
 
we are in a worst timeline with infinite bumlal threads

vvgmeabvr6fd1.jpeg
 
Koya said:
All people who said they never remembered the name, write us your best apology. Maybe we'll accept.
Why the fuck would we do that, before we can blink Shavkat will be the champion and people will remember that they never remembered the name again.
 
Oscar Madison said:
I'm sorry Boolal is a Points and Stall gamer.
MigitAs said:
lol no
BluntForceTrama said:
Belal with the belt looks weird

like its photoshopped
SharpasaRazor said:
I apologise to my past self for making us sit through his boring ass lay and pray decisions every time ye
bng said:
we are in a worst timeline with infinite bumlal threads
HolmeZy55 said:
Why the fuck would we do that, before we can blink Shavkat will be the champion and people will remember that they never remembered the name again.
Your tears are delicious
 
The biggest criticism of Belal is that he's boring as fuck.

This fight doesn't change anything - He's still boring.
 
Latest posts

