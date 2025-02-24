  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Belal Muhammad Believes He’ll 'Walk Through' Jack Della Maddalena

Belal Muhammad believes he’s “better everywhere” compared to Jack Della Maddalena

“I think they just underestimate my hands and my striking…



I think I’m gonna go in there and walk through [Jack].”

🎥 @remembertheshow #UFC315pic.twitter.com/UBOh6lG7xf


— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 21, 2025
Belal Muhammad (24-3) thinks he is better than Jack Della Maddalena (17-2) in every aspect.

Della Maddalena challenges Muhammad for the welterweight title in the main event at UFC 315 on May 10 at the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Shavkat Rakhmonov, who was originally expected to fight Muhammad, was offered the shot but missed out due to injury.

While Muhammad is one of the best grapplers on the entire UFC roster, Della Maddalena possesses devastating knockout power in his hands. While the Australian is expected to have an advantage over Muhammad on the feet, the champ disagrees. “Remember the Name” believes he is better than Maddalena in every aspect, including striking and cites his title win over Leon Edwards as proof.

Muhammad also believes he has a significant advantage over Maddalena in terms of experience in high-caliber fights. While many fighters have folded against Maddalena’s pressure, Muhammad doesn’t think the Australian has fought anyone like him.

“I’m better everywhere,” he said on the "Remember the Show" podcast. “People are gonna say, ‘Oh he got hands, he got hands.’ But I think they just underestimate my hands and my striking. And I just went against the best striker in the UFC in Leon Edwards – so called. I train with the best striker in the UFC, Ignacio Bahamondes. I train with Yair Rodriguez. Both these guys, you’ve seen them spar, they’re different level. So when I have a guy that’s basic in Jack, who just boxing, right? He has really good hands. He has good power, but he breaks a lot of these guys down because he hasn’t fought anybody like me. His biggest weakness is his experience. He’s never been in big fight like that. He hasn’t had a pressure fight yet. He hasn’t fought a pressure fighter yet. So I think I’m gonna go in there and I’m gonna walk through him. Like I thought I was gonna do with everybody else and I’ve done with everybody else.”

Undefeated since 2016, Della Maddalena comes off a come-from-behind stoppage win over Gilbert Burns, marking his fifth finish in seven UFC wins. Meanwhile, Muhammad is riding an 11-fight unbeaten streak, which includes only two finishes.



He should. JDM is a bum.
 
Hold and hump thru, quite possibly…

Whats his name is fortunate that Shavkat is sidelined.

Deli-Magdellama better work on his TDD
 
Please Jack Knock him the fuck out like Vincente did their first fight and bring this douche back to reality
 
Not a fan of Belal but his wrestling looks unstoppable these days. Picking Belal but a JDM walk-off KO would be sweet.
 
