Belal Muhammad believes he’s “better everywhere” compared to Jack Della Maddalena
“I think they just underestimate my hands and my striking…
I think I’m gonna go in there and walk through [Jack].”
Belal Muhammad (24-3) thinks he is better than Jack Della Maddalena (17-2) in every aspect.
Della Maddalena challenges Muhammad for the welterweight title in the main event at UFC 315 on May 10 at the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Shavkat Rakhmonov, who was originally expected to fight Muhammad, was offered the shot but missed out due to injury.
While Muhammad is one of the best grapplers on the entire UFC roster, Della Maddalena possesses devastating knockout power in his hands. While the Australian is expected to have an advantage over Muhammad on the feet, the champ disagrees. “Remember the Name” believes he is better than Maddalena in every aspect, including striking and cites his title win over Leon Edwards as proof.
Muhammad also believes he has a significant advantage over Maddalena in terms of experience in high-caliber fights. While many fighters have folded against Maddalena’s pressure, Muhammad doesn’t think the Australian has fought anyone like him.
“I’m better everywhere,” he said on the "Remember the Show" podcast. “People are gonna say, ‘Oh he got hands, he got hands.’ But I think they just underestimate my hands and my striking. And I just went against the best striker in the UFC in Leon Edwards – so called. I train with the best striker in the UFC, Ignacio Bahamondes. I train with Yair Rodriguez. Both these guys, you’ve seen them spar, they’re different level. So when I have a guy that’s basic in Jack, who just boxing, right? He has really good hands. He has good power, but he breaks a lot of these guys down because he hasn’t fought anybody like me. His biggest weakness is his experience. He’s never been in big fight like that. He hasn’t had a pressure fight yet. He hasn’t fought a pressure fighter yet. So I think I’m gonna go in there and I’m gonna walk through him. Like I thought I was gonna do with everybody else and I’ve done with everybody else.”
Undefeated since 2016, Della Maddalena comes off a come-from-behind stoppage win over Gilbert Burns, marking his fifth finish in seven UFC wins. Meanwhile, Muhammad is riding an 11-fight unbeaten streak, which includes only two finishes.
