Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 102,170
- Reaction score
- 175,539
https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/Belal-Muhammad-Gives-Breakdown-of-Strategy-to-Beat-Dricus-Du-Plessis-196135Muhammad is the latest of several UFC champs who are looking to move up a weight class to fulfil double-champ aspirations. “Remember the Name” is teasing a move up to middleweight to challenge Du Plessis, who recently defended his title with a dominant decision over Sean Strickland at UFC 312 last weekend.
According to Muhammad, he’ll beat “Stillknocks” in every aspect of the game for the first two rounds, leaving him frustrated by the third round. When Du Plessis attempts to implement his awkward style, Muhammad plans on taking his back and submitting him in the third frame.
“I'd come out him with a 1-2, then he'd wing an overhand. I'll duck it, change levels and take him down. Then he'd shrimp and get the underhook to get out, but he'll be too weak to get up, so then I'll hit him with ground-and-pound for the rest of Round 1,” Muhammad wrote on social media. “Round 2 starts, and I come out with a flying knee. He shells up then I hit him with the Zabit back trip, then point and laugh at him (this makes him mad). He gets up and charges foward winging punches at me. I slide out of the way with ease, then hit him with a 1-2. Then he gets frustrated, shoots for a takedown. I defend with ease but now he's tired and stays on his knees. I kick him to the body while he's on the ground. End of round 2...
“Round 3 starts and he's distraught, He can't hit me, he can't take me down, so then he tries spinning stuff. I back up at the right time and end up taking his back. He lets me under chin out of frustration then I put him to sleep... and new double champ.”
Muhammad is just the latest UFC champion to tease a move up in weight in hopes of two-division gold. Muhammad, who won the welterweight strap with a unanimous decision win over Leon Edwards at UFC 304 last year, has yet to make his first title defense.
Meanwhile, featherweight champ Ilia Topuria is eyeing a move to lightweight after defending his title just once. While Islam Makhachev might have a more legitimate case to make for a move up after four title defenses at lightweight, he is loathe to challenge Muhammad as the two are close.
Du Plessis also called out light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira after his win over Strickland at UFC 312. And Pereira, who also has four title defenses, is eyeing a superfight against heavyweight champ Jon Jones.
I’d come out him with a 1-2 then he’d wing an overhand I’ll duck it change levels and take him down then he’d shrimp and get the underhook to get out but he’ll be to weak to get up so then I’ll hit him with ground and pound for the rest of round 1. Round 2 starts and I come out… https://t.co/vL07RWaPKT
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 11, 2025
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh