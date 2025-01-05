  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

THE FINALS



Greetings, ladies and gentlemen!
Welcome to the Grand Finale of the 2024 FrankieNYC Poster of the Year Award!

To begin, I would like to thank all of those who took the time to vote for and participate in the other Frankie NYC Award threads. They were fun, brimming with positivity and filled with hilarious posts. You guys kept the thread active and gave it the attention it deserved.

To those who didn't make it to the Finals, you're still all posters who contribute to what makes Sherdog the best MMA forum on the internet and your posts and personality go toward making the boards a better place to post. Good job by you! Thank you, and congratulations!



And now, without further ado, here are your Top 10 Finalists for the
2024 FrankieNYC (Poster of the Year) Award

96RxxM.gif


@Ares Black
"Sherdog's long tenured Ontarian who has a passion for the fight game which is only rivaled by his disdain for political incorrectness, Ares is a seemingly ubiquitous member of the boards who frequents many a sub. Speaking as affably at times as he does obstinately others, eighteen years deep, he's an inedible part of the forum."
152760.jpg


@Arqueto
"Quite possibly the most selfless member of the boards, Arqueto is ready, willing and able to assist all of those who need his expertise. Helping lead the endlessly entertaining and laugh-out-loud inducing shoop threads, he brings the same clever and thoughtful skills to the table when creating unique expressions of self for those who ask for avatar help year round and through every season. The boards wouldn't be the same without him."
494389.jpg


@BoxerMaurits
"Sherdog's new age UberTS, BoxerMaurits is almost omnipresent - one day he's at a GLORY event mingling with Alex Pereira showing him how to leg kick, the next he's at a UFC event with Buff , putting together ideas on what throw pillow should follow Shadface. Constantly driving attention to kickboxing and making us all laugh, he's been an awesome addition to the forum the last few years, and is the reigning, defending, multiple-time undisputed FrankieNYC Poster of the Year Champion from the last two years. "
580496-jpg.1021646


@Hellowhosthat
"As dedicated to the fight game as just about anyone to frequent Sherdog, HWT is a endless source of knowledge. Rarely, if ever, has the boards had someone as reliable and eager to share their understanding of regional MMA, and prospects who have yet to hit the mainstream. The second new addition to the top ten is seminal part of the Worldwides sub, his insight invaluable, and contributions make Sherdog a better place to visit."
564767.jpg


@HHJ
"On the boards for nearly twenty-one years (!!!), HHJ - I'm not sure what the acronym stands for - is as constant as 'needs more birds' in an event poster thread; excuses Brazilian fighters make when they've lost; Tito's ailments going into a fight; and the UFC Hot Dog brander. Despite his endless calls to ban everyone in sight, he's yet to get the hammer himself (lol). If he can avoid it, he'll possibly be the man to take the all time posts lead when Chules and myself are long gone. HHJ is an informed and passionate member of the Heavies."
27592.jpg


@HI SCOTT NEWMAN
"Half-human, half-cat, all MMA fan. HSN is an active, upbeat and creative member of the PBP crew and an all important member of the cat community on the Dawg. And if you need a cat gif, you know who to ask. Knowledgeable and ready with an inside joke only a Sherdawgger would know, HSN is never toxic and always friendly, a rare breed on the boards."
187175.jpg


@KazDibiase
"Sherdog's Gif God™, Kaz has always made it to the top 3 of the FrankieNYC finals since 2020 (when he won it), and with good reason. Present for every event, his gifs are the one constant you can rely on as a user on the boards. Every time there's a finish, he's posted it. Every memorable moment that occurs, he's provided it. If you've been on the boards chances are you've seen his gifs. A longstanding, helpful member of the forum, KZ is a rock of dependability."
491703.jpg



@Mohawk Banditó
"Quality over quantity should be Mohawk's slogan. He may not be as active as others, but when he posts, it's worth a read as well as an opinion to heed. Rarely is there a time where a post of his isn't educated and insightful. Always a pleasure to read and interact with, Bandito demonstrates that activity doesn't always equal memorability. Just don't get on his bad side, as he's apt to fight fire with fire."
520151.jpg


@Poirierfan
"Active in just about every Play-by-Play - ONE, PFLator, UFC - PF is just as engaged, knowledgeable and upbeat of a member there is in the Heavies. Somehow, ready with a story in hand to match every situation and discuss with users on the forum, he has also ably demonstrated that you can be a hardcore fan without being delusional, a rare breed in the Heavies. Particular but kind; passionate but tampered; PF is a friend to many here, and brings much to the table. "
512557.jpg


@svmr_db
"The King of the Headlines in the Heavies - if a match is made; something important happens; or a fighter drops a quotable; he's already got the thread made and ready to go for us on what seems like a second's notice. Never one to rest on their laurels, he's there, pumping info into the front page to keep us informed and drive conversation. Reliable, constant and helpful, the second new addition to the top ten has definitely earned their stripes, as well as their place on this list."
559267.jpg


Good luck to our finalists! May the best Sherbro win!

VOTING PROCESS:

- You have 2 VOTES
- You can change your vote
- The finalist who gathers the most votes in the poll
is your 2024 Heavies' Poster of The Year!
- The voting poll closes after 5 days

And there you have it, folks. We got a solid lineup this year and Sherdog is lucky to have them, as well as the hundreds of quality posters we have in the Heavies' forum.

We thank each and every one of you who have been part the Sherdog forums all year.
Your presence, contributions, all your activity and time spent on this little community of ours is valued. You are the ones who make Sherdog the best online MMA community in the world. Cheers!

 
