Crime Tennessee Teacher Accused of Sexually Assaulting and Stalking 12-year-old May Have Harmed Nearly 2 Dozen Other Minors

Tennessee teacher accused of sexually assaulting boy, 12, allegedly harmed nearly 2 dozen other minors

Former Tennessee teacher Alissa McCommon is facing 23 new charges related to sexual misconduct of minors after she was initially arrested in September for alleged rape of a child.
This wild story out of Tennessee. She had the 12 year old sleeping at her house and he woke up to her assaulting him and reported it. She was arrested, out on bail, purchased a burner phone and made contact to tell him she was pregnant and would raise the baby on her own if he just kept his mouth shut. She was re-arrested and charged with stalking and intimidation and now more than 23 charges are being pressed against her for similar stories involving other minors aged 12-17.

Somewhat similar to the 24 year old social worker that started an inappropriate relationship with one of her 13 year old wards just a few months after starting her job. After she was arrested and out on bail, she took a gun to the minor's home and asked why they were ruining her life and threatened to kill the minor's mom and herself.

Social worker charged for sex with 13-year-old now facing witness intimidation charges

A former social worker accused of having sex with her 13-year-old client was in court once again today, but she is facing more trouble this time.
In short... bitches be crazy.
 
