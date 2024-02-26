BoxerMaurits
Chingiz Allazov is taking some time off and plans to return later down the year to fight the winner of this matchup:
I think there are some contract disputes with the current champInteresting that they are doing an interim title this quick when they've let other titles go undefended for years.
Best second match-up to make though. These guys are running the top 3 of the division clearly now that Sittichai is looking washed. And by top 3 I mean the 3 best guys after Smokin' Jo, of course...
Yeah i think so. If they wanted to get rid of him and still legitamise the title. They could just do some out of competition / unscheduled testing on him.I think there are some contract disputes with the current champ
would be surprised if dibella is the underdog here...Prajanchai has a massive advantage in experience so i guess he will win. DiBella also has poor low kick defense and just tries to tough it out. That works with mma fighter Danial WIlliams and EM Legend cancrusher ZHang Peimian, but probably not with Prajanchai.
If they make Prajanchai the underdog its time to bet the house. In my opinion he is the most skilled fighter in the world.would be surprised if dibella is the underdog here...
Very possible, I honestly can't see how Di Bella winsIf they make Prajanchai the underdog its time to bet the house. In my opinion he is the most skilled fighter in the world.