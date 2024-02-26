ryun253 said: I think there are some contract disputes with the current champ Click to expand...

Yeah i think so. If they wanted to get rid of him and still legitamise the title. They could just do some out of competition / unscheduled testing on him.The reason he has offers now from russia etc is because he built his name in One. As far as i know he hasn't finished his contract.If someone is perfectly prepared to cheat in the ring. I wouldn't put it past him to try and wriggle out of a contract when it suits him.I know other fighters have legitimate problems with One but i don't believe allazov has.