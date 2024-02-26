News Superbon vs Marat Grigorian 3 for the Interim title is set to headline ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5

Who wins?

BoxerMaurits

BoxerMaurits

The Dutchman
Chingiz Allazov is taking some time off and plans to return later down the year to fight the winner of this matchup:



 
Interesting that they are doing an interim title this quick when they've let other titles go undefended for years.

Best second match-up to make though. These guys are running the top 3 of the division clearly now that Sittichai is looking washed. And by top 3 I mean the 3 best guys after Smokin' Jo, of course...
 
Superbon looked so sharp in their first fight controlling the pace and range with teeps.
 
Snubnoze707 said:
Interesting that they are doing an interim title this quick when they've let other titles go undefended for years.

Best second match-up to make though. These guys are running the top 3 of the division clearly now that Sittichai is looking washed. And by top 3 I mean the 3 best guys after Smokin' Jo, of course...
I think there are some contract disputes with the current champ
 
I hope Allazov really comes back and doesn't just end up leaving.
Lets hope for Superbon he doesn't get caught with anything, Marat looked dangerous against Sittichai.
 
ryun253 said:
I think there are some contract disputes with the current champ
Yeah i think so. If they wanted to get rid of him and still legitamise the title. They could just do some out of competition / unscheduled testing on him.
The reason he has offers now from russia etc is because he built his name in One. As far as i know he hasn't finished his contract.
If someone is perfectly prepared to cheat in the ring. I wouldn't put it past him to try and wriggle out of a contract when it suits him.
I know other fighters have legitimate problems with One but i don't believe allazov has.
 
Prajanchai has a massive advantage in experience so i guess he will win. DiBella also has poor low kick defense and just tries to tough it out. That works with mma fighter Danial WIlliams and EM Legend cancrusher ZHang Peimian, but probably not with Prajanchai.
 
CaptainRomania said:
Prajanchai has a massive advantage in experience so i guess he will win. DiBella also has poor low kick defense and just tries to tough it out. That works with mma fighter Danial WIlliams and EM Legend cancrusher ZHang Peimian, but probably not with Prajanchai.
would be surprised if dibella is the underdog here...
 
