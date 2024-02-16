BoxerMaurits
The event will be a mix of Australian fighters taking on world challengers and local fighters facing each other.
An event featuring local Australian kickboxing standouts taking on the world's elite, undercarded by Middle Eastern talent, and headlined by a clash of influencers? Not the type of news you'd expect to hear, but Alpha Fight Series has announced just such an event will take place at 'The Agenda' in Dubai on February 16.
The 'Australia vs. The World' portion of the event will feature three notable fights. Our 2023 'Breakthrough Fighter of the Year' and 'Upset of the Year' winner Chadd Collins will take on GLORY fighter Mohamed El Hammouti, who is yet to earn a win with the promotion, but who was unbeaten prior to signing with them. Former GLORY Welterweight champion Harut Grigorian will come in as a significant favorite over Queensland's James Honey, while the undefeated Dutch knockout machine Thian de Vries will look to continue his streak of triumphs over the talented Jesse Astill.
Mohammed Jaraya was originally scheduled to fight as well, but similar to his fight announcement against Kaito at the end of last year, the fight fell through shortly after.
The event currently has fifteen fights listed and will be headlined by an influencer fight between Rashed Belhasa and Ayman Al-Yaman.
Tickets for the event are on sale, while the pay-per-view can be purchased on Triller TV (FITE TV).