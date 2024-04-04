THE LINEUP

After an exciting few months of weekly Asia primetime events, ONE Championship is stacking the deck for its biggest edition of ONE Friday Fights in 2024.On April 5, the world’s largest martial arts organization will host ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, and the bill will be topped by a pair of World Title showdowns.In the main event, top-ranked contenders and longtime rivals Superbon Singha Mawynn and Marat Grigorian collide in a showdown for the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Title.Plus, ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai goes for two-sport glory when he challenges ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Di Bella.The card also features the returns of former eight-time ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama, two-division Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Champion Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai, four-time Muay Thai World Champion Seksan Or Kwanmuang, and more of the organization’s most exciting superstars.