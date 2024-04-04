PBP ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II, 4/5, 8:30 AM ET/5:30 AM PT PBP Discussion Thread

ezgif-com-resize-3.jpg



After an exciting few months of weekly Asia primetime events, ONE Championship is stacking the deck for its biggest edition of ONE Friday Fights in 2024.

On April 5, the world’s largest martial arts organization will host ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, and the bill will be topped by a pair of World Title showdowns.

In the main event, top-ranked contenders and longtime rivals Superbon Singha Mawynn and Marat Grigorian collide in a showdown for the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Title.

Plus, ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai goes for two-sport glory when he challenges ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Di Bella.

The card also features the returns of former eight-time ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama, two-division Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Champion Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai, four-time Muay Thai World Champion Seksan Or Kwanmuang, and more of the organization’s most exciting superstars.


THE LINEUP
155 KB Interim Title: Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Marat Grigorian
125 KB Title: Jon Di Bella vs. Prajanchai PK Saenchai
145 MT: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai
142 MT: Saeksan Or Kwanmuang vs. Yutaro Asahi
135 MT: Muangthai PK Saenchai vs. Nakrob Fairtex
134 MT: Jaosuayai Sor.Dechaphan vs. Kongthoranee Sor Sommai
155 MT: Shadow Singmawynn vs. Erik Hehir
126 MT: Kompetch Sitsarawatseur vs. Kongchai Chanaidonmuang
145 MT: Jake Peacock vs. Kohei Shinjo
125 KB: Aliff Sor Dechapan vs. Peimian Zhang
122 MT: Jurai Ishii vs. Satoshi Katashima


*How To Watch ONE Friday Fights 58*




Odds:
3254.png


Sportsbook: TBA




fc9RiCD.png
iRCsb4C.gif
 
