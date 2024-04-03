BoxerMaurits
Happening this Friday!
Regian Eersel, one of the very best -77kg Kickboxers in the world, will make his long awaited return to the sport of Kickboxing following a 23-month absence (in which he also captured the ONE Muay Thai world championship, defending that belt 2 times).
‘The Immortal’ is arguably the most accomplished champion in ONE Championship history, holding multiple records including being the first person to defend belts in two sports, the only person to defend them multiple times, most title defenses in Kickboxing, and the longest superseries reign.
This Friday, he will attempt to make his fifth ONE Kickboxing -77kg world title defense against the undefeated Alexis Nicolas in the main-event of ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5.
The Surinamese-Dutch fighter captured the belt with a five-round decision triumph over Dutch legend + former GLORY Welterweight champion Nieky Holzken, before notching four consecutive title defenses against Holzken, Mustapha Haida, Islam Murtazaev, and Arian Sadiković, after which he furthermore also captured and twice defended the ONE Lightweight Muay Thai championship against Sinsamut Klinmee and Dmitry Menshikov, having run out of challengers in Kickboxing at the Asian promotion.
Regian Eersel also holds notable victories over the likes of Brad Riddell, Sergej Braun, Jo Nattawut and Jamal Yusupov.
The man who'll welcome him back to the sport, Alexis Nicolas, is arguably the best fighter to cross over to Kickboxing from Savate since Anissa Meksen (former GLORY champion).
A promotional newcomer, the French-Algerian Nicolas earned his shot at the title with a decision win over fellow prospect Magomed Magomedov two months ago.
Despite some early reports suggesting Bogdan Shumarov would be the one to fight Eersel, it seems to the Bulgarian was forced out of the championship contest, which earned the Frenchman such an opportunity this early in his career.
Nicolas recently announced that he signed a two-year deal with the promotion, so it makes sense for the aspiring challenger to step up.
The co-main event will be a Submission Grappling world championship match between Tye Ruotolo and Izaak Michell.
Stats:
Full Fightcard:
Highlights of Regian Eersel:
Alexis Nicolas’ ONE-debut / last fight:
