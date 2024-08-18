Strickland fighting Du Plessis in South Africa would be wild. Colby survived Brazil, but will Sean survive South Africa?

This is cringe promotions. Just fight the dude you hate each other you don´t need all that bullshxt angle
 
Sean would talk shit behind a dozen armed securities and travel exclusively via armored convoy, he'll be fine. He might act like he's not afraid of anything in front of a camera but his fight style betray his true nature, a scaredy cat who puts safety above everything else.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Survive? Grown men being more dramatic than young women, lol.
To be a grown man and still feel the need to be condescending on social media to someone who has done absolutely nothing to them suggests much worse psychological issues, in my opinion.
 
put colby on that card too LOL

ufc: south africa

black fighters vs white fighters LMAO

add bryce mitchell he can go off about the mandela effect
 
Sean fought in South Africa in 2010.

He was probably a broke fighter fighting for King of the Cage promotion. He was really visiting orphanages out there?
 
Leonard Haid said:
To be a grown man and still feel the need to be condescending on social media to someone who has done absolutely nothing to them suggests much worse psychological issues, in my opinion.
<{cruzshake}> he is promoting a fight.

It is a character.


Sean as a human being seems to actually be a fairly kind and compassionate person.


It would appear he is sticking his neck out and even putting himself in the crosshairs of a legal battle to stick up for female victims of sexual misconduct by Tiki Goshn, a former UFC fighter and current MMA manager.

Per his video at least 3 women have come forward prepared to go to court over this.

 
Leonard Haid said:
To be a grown man and still feel the need to be condescending on social media to someone who has done absolutely nothing to them suggests much worse psychological issues, in my opinion.
No one cares.

{<jimmies}
 
jeff7b9 said:
<{cruzshake}> he is promoting a fight.

It is a character.


Sean as a human being seems to actually be a fairly kind and compassionate person.


It would appear he is sticking his neck out and even putting himself in the crosshairs of a legal battle to stick up for female victims of sexual misconduct by Tiki Goshn, a former UFC fighter and current MMA manager.

Per his video at least 3 women have come forward prepared to go to court over this.

hahahaha...I wasn't referring to Sean because I know he's just having fun with it, that he seems to be a good dude behind the guise. I was referring to that asshole Substance Abuse, one of the moderators on here.
 
