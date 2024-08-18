Strickland fighting Du Plessis in South Africa would be wild. Colby survived Brazil, but will Sean survive South Africa?

Leonard Haid said: To be a grown man and still feel the need to be condescending on social media to someone who has done absolutely nothing to them suggests much worse psychological issues, in my opinion. Click to expand...

he is promoting a fight.It is a character.Sean as a human being seems to actually be a fairly kind and compassionate person.It would appear he is sticking his neck out and even putting himself in the crosshairs of a legal battle to stick up for female victims of sexual misconduct by Tiki Goshn, a former UFC fighter and current MMA manager.Per his video at least 3 women have come forward prepared to go to court over this.