Stipe already apologizing

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Miocic apologized to Jones.
“He was talking to me, I was talking to him,” Miocic said. “I’m sorry, I wasn’t trying to disrespect him. It was just the heat of the moment.”

he did this when Jones said he would make him pay for calling him a b****. The fact Stipe is apologizing now instead of after the fight is a bad sign. Does he really have fight in him or is this gonna be another night of Jones dictating the pace and when the fight ends? If this fight goes the way of the Cyril fight, its gonna be a giant insult to Aspinal... i mean it already kinda is, but itll be even worse if Jones gets a freebie here
 
