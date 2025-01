Before the fight, in response to Jon Jones saying he'd beat up Stipe Miocic in front of the whole Madison Square garden, Miocic said "bring it on, bitch". Jon Jones said he was offended by being called a bitch and that he'd make Stipe Miocic pay for that in the fight. So when Jon Jones KO'd Miocic with a spinning heel kick to the ribs, JJ named it "the spinning bitch kick" later on in the post conference, for having been called a bitch.Thoughts???????