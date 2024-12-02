Sterling vs Evloev is in the prelims ?

The fact you're bring up mitchell and choi but don't mention kron gracie is bizzareAre they seriously putting this fight as one of the prelims (not even the featured prelim fight) while you have the flat earther and Choi on the main card?
Is Dana stripping them from the PPV money or what’s the deal here ?
this has been discussed to death. Tf do you mean "PPV money". They're not champions or megastars.Are they seriously putting this fight as one of the prelims (not even the featured prelim fight) while you have the flat earther and Choi on the main card?
Is Dana stripping them from the PPV money or what’s the deal here ?
I believe Kron is also a flat earther, so I think that is who they were referring toThe fact you're bring up mitchell and choi but don't mention kron gracie is bizzare
I didn't think it was possible for more than 1 flat earther to be on a card.Trying to bury the relevancy of that match cuz they'd rather Lopes be the next contender.
I believe Kron is also a flat earther, so I think that is who they were referring to
Yup, winner of this fight will be the ruler of our 2 dimensional worldI didn't think it was possible for more than 1 flat earther to be on a card.
Yeah, winner of this fight definitely has a date with Lopes. Whilst Volk and Topuria rematch.They usually try to amplify the spotlight on number one contender fights, which this should be. The fact that it's burried on the pre-lims, not even main of the pre-lims, tells me that neither of these guys should expect a title shot next unless someone else gets hurt.