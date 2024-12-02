Sterling vs Evloev is in the prelims ?

ViD said: Are they seriously putting this fight as one of the prelims (not even the featured prelim fight) while you have the flat earther and Choi on the main card?



Is Dana stripping them from the PPV money or what's the deal here ?

this has been discussed to death. Tf do you mean "PPV money". They're not champions or megastars.landwehr vs choi is probably going to be a banger, good fight to open the card with.bryce is fighting kron who is a gracie diva and for some odd reason has only ever been on the main card.if movsar and sterling were exciting fighters maybe they could've bumped off the choi/landwehr fight. wah wah wah before people bitch and moan about the UFC being sports entertainment and not the olympics and fight bout order should be determined by their arbitrary standards. Get over it.