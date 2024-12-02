Sterling vs Evloev is in the prelims ?

Are they seriously putting this fight as one of the prelims (not even the featured prelim fight) while you have the flat earther and Choi on the main card?

Is Dana stripping them from the PPV money or what’s the deal here ?
 
ViD said:
Are they seriously putting this fight as one of the prelims (not even the featured prelim fight) while you have the flat earther and Choi on the main card?

Is Dana stripping them from the PPV money or what’s the deal here ?
The fact you're bring up mitchell and choi but don't mention kron gracie is bizzare
 
ViD said:
Are they seriously putting this fight as one of the prelims (not even the featured prelim fight) while you have the flat earther and Choi on the main card?

Is Dana stripping them from the PPV money or what’s the deal here ?
this has been discussed to death. Tf do you mean "PPV money". They're not champions or megastars.
landwehr vs choi is probably going to be a banger, good fight to open the card with.
bryce is fighting kron who is a gracie diva and for some odd reason has only ever been on the main card.
if movsar and sterling were exciting fighters maybe they could've bumped off the choi/landwehr fight. wah wah wah before people bitch and moan about the UFC being sports entertainment and not the olympics and fight bout order should be determined by their arbitrary standards. Get over it.
 
UFC no longer structures cards from most to least important. They haven’t in years. I personally disagree with their philosophy, think more important fights should be featured higher up on the card. But it is what it is, I watch all anyways.
 
They usually try to amplify the spotlight on number one contender fights, which this should be. The fact that it's burried on the pre-lims, not even main of the pre-lims, tells me that neither of these guys should expect a title shot next unless someone else gets hurt.
 
fortheo said:
They usually try to amplify the spotlight on number one contender fights, which this should be. The fact that it's burried on the pre-lims, not even main of the pre-lims, tells me that neither of these guys should expect a title shot next unless someone else gets hurt.
Yeah, winner of this fight definitely has a date with Lopes. Whilst Volk and Topuria rematch.

It's stupid that they're buried on the prelims, and it is disrespecful. However, we've known that the UFC have hated Sterling, what other champ would defend his belt against 3 former champs and be denied the instant rematch. Hell they're even considering giving O'Malley one after 1 defence against Marlon Vera.

The Gracie's have so many strings they can pull in the UFC to get Kron on the main card, and Choi/Landwehr is a guaranteed banger to be honest.

Still pissed, I am one of the few Sterling fans
 
